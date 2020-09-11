Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launches in India

A Big Bike for a Big Market

The Indian market is dominated by smaller displacement bikes, but the Triumph Rocket 3 GT is not a small-displacement machine, and Triumph just launched it in India.

The bike was known to be going to India and other markets around the world, The Rocket 3 R hit the market in December, but now the Rocket 3 GT is available, too. This will have a price tag of ₹1,840,000 ($25,053 USD), and it will provide Indians with a high powered touring option.

“The Rocket 3 GT is an enthusiast’s machine, being an ideal amalgamation of class defining technology, dominating road presence, astounding performance and ergonomics,” said Triumph India’s General Manager Shoeb Farooq. “It is a legend in itself. The Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants.”

The GT is more expensive than the R. This is due to the additional equipment that comes with the GT model. The motorcycle is the highest-priced power cruiser in the entire segment. The next closest thing, according to RideApart is the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob and that bike goes for ₹1,825,000 ($24,848 USD). It will be interesting to see how many of these motorcycles Triumph sells in India.