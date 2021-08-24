Triumph Teases A New Tiger Prototype

Triumph has just relieved that they’re cooking up a new Tiger for the showroom – and the release date is only a few months away.

Let’s get into it.

UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, according to their website, is currently in the testing phase of a final prototype that will not only set spec records for the company but will also purportedly give other contenders in the middleweight category a run for their money.

In Triumph’s words, “a new Tiger…is set to transform the middleweight adventure sports category and deliver a new benchmark in specification, capability, performance, and style”.

If we are truly to see a middleweight cat of a different color, we would be setting the bar around 650cc’s.

That’s slightly below Triumph’s highly popular 2021 Tiger 850 Sport – a big beastie with a brilliant bang for the buck when it comes to a good case of the zoomies.

The 850 has replaced its older sibling, the 2020 Tiger 800, and is currently the adventure bike with the lowest cc available from Triumph’s showroom.

We have another clue, listed in the title of the atrocious tease.

“Triple Powered Versatility”…

I’m immediately thinking of the sporty Speed Triple RR prototype that was hinted about a week ago, as well as the company’s success with their original Speed Triple.

Should Triumph be headed in the direction I’m thinking, we’re about to get an adventure version of the 2017 Speed Triple – a 660cc-esque model with Triumph’s middleweight-friendly 675 cc engine, recently replaced by the larger 765cc Speed Triple S a few years ago.

That means this bike will also compete (more or less) with KTM’s 790, Yamaha’s Tenere 700, the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure, and possibly even the new Norden 901 about to hit dealerships…though that last one is a bit of a long shot.

And – if we’re lucky – future peeks will come with an equally mysterious, smoky teaser photo.

We’ll let you in on whatever else comes our way from Triumph; in the meantime, what hybrid do you think Triumph will be releasing?

Do you think they will combine more than two bikes?

Let us know in the comments below!