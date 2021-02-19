The 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 is an Adventure Touring Dream

The 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 is a new chapter for Yamaha’s adventure touring model range. The Japanese manufacturer positions this bike as a mid-point between an out-and-out adventure rally racer and a civil, calm street motorcycle. Powered by the same crossplane crankshaft, 689 cc parallel-twin from the 2020 MT-07, sending the dirt flying with 74 HP and 50 lbs-ft of torque, the Tenere 700 comes in at a relatively lightweight 450 lbs.

The Tenere 700 is designed from the ground up to be much more of a pure adventure-rally bike than it’s bigger brother, the Super Tenere ES, which is an adventure-tourer. This 2021 model strips away excesses and goes on a diet by shedding pretty much all it can and still be considered street legal. It has no multimode traction control, no panniers, no electronically adjustable suspension, and the only true concession to modern necessity on the bike, dual-zone ABS, has a disable switch that truly and completely turns off the ABS for off-road fun.

What’s left is an adventure bike that, as even Yamaha puts it, a “lightweight, no-compromise adventure motorcycle.”

The 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 starts at $9,999 USD / $12,399 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,999 USD / $12,399 CAD

$9,999 USD / $12,399 CAD Key Features:

ABS that has a true on/off setting for on-road and off-road situations LED lighting all around that survives hard riding better than traditional bulbs The same advanced and powerful engine that sits in the MT-07 hypernaked

Main Specs Engine Type: 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke

689cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke Horsepower: 74 HP

74 HP Torque: 50 lb-ft

50 lb-ft Wet Weight : 450 lbs (204 kg)

: 450 lbs (204 kg) Seat Height: 34.4 inches (875 mm) Competitors KTM 790 Adventure

BMW F750 GS

Honda NC750X

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke Power 74 HP Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet Multiplate clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork, fully-adjustable; 8.3-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload (w/remote adjuster) and rebound damping; 7.9-in travel Brakes Front Dual 282mm hydraulic disc; selectable ABS Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc; selectable ABS Tires Front 90/90R21 Pirelli® Scorpion® Rally STR Tires Rear 150/70R18 Pirelli® Scorpion® Rally STR Fuel Tank Capacity 4.2 gal Color Ceramic Ice, Intensity White, Matte Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 93.3 in Overall Width 35.6 in Overall Height 57.3 in Wheelbase 62.8 in Ground Clearance 9.4 in Seat Height 34.4 in Wet Weight 452 lbs WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Twin-Cylinder Engine

The Ténéré 700™ features a fuel-injected, 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha’s award-winning MT-07®. This compact powerplant features an ideal power delivery for adventure riding, for tractable and controllable power in every riding condition.

Adventure-Focused Ergonomics

The Ténéré 700 features a narrow body, slim fuel tank, and flat seat that allow maximum rider agility, enabling the rider to grip the tank whether sitting or standing, giving added confidence on dirt or asphalt. The protective fairing and handguards work with the tapered handlebar to ensure comfort on the longest rides.

Not Afraid To Get Dirty

Highly adjustable, long-travel suspension is mated to dirt-ready spoked wheels mounting 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires, ensuring that Ténéré 700 doesn’t shy away from aggressive riding when the pavement ends. The triple-disc brakes also feature selectable ABS, which can be disabled when desired for off-road riding.

Refinement Meets Durability

Every aspect of the Ténéré 700 is built to combine Yamaha’s legendary reliability with impressive performance, from the compact LED headlights, to the strong and narrow steel frame, to the smooth counterbalanced motor, and crystal-clear LCD gauges.



ENGINE Compact, High-Tech Engine

Developed from the stellar MT-07 Hyper Naked sportbike, the Ténéré 700 engine combines exceptional reliability and exciting power delivery in a compact, fuel-efficient package. With an overall size similar to some single-cylinder motors, the 689cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin gives the Ténéré 700 exceptional handing, while the counterbalanced two-cylinder design provides smooth, long-legged power ideal for long days in the saddle.

Crossplane Crankshaft Concept

The 2-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s “Crossplane Crankshaft Concept” 270-degree crank—which traces its lineage directly to the Dakar-dominating XTZ750 race bikes—to provide linear torque development in response to the rider’s throttle input. The CP2® engine is also light, slim and compact, and offers an excellent level of rider/machine communication.

Offset Cylinder Design

The CP2 engine shifts its cylinder bores slightly forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces piston to cylinder wall friction, for enhanced reliability, more power and improved fuel economy.

Compact Stacked Transmission

The six-speed transmission “stacks” the gearbox and the crankshaft in a triangular layout to keep the overall engine size shorter front-to-back, which optimizes engine placement in the frame for outstanding weight balance. The transmission ratios are designed to bring out the best of the low- to mid-speed torque and excellent response characteristics, letting the rider focus on the road or trail ahead.

Refined Fuel Injection

Electronic fuel injection settings have been calibrated to deliver a balance between rapid response—perfect for technical riding off-road—and smooth, linear delivery ideally matched for flowing progress when back on pavement. Boasting excellent fuel economy, robust acceleration, and precise controllability on- and off-road, the result is an extremely versatile powerplant.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Lightweight Double Cradle Frame Design

A lightweight, high-strength tubular steel frame provides a tuned rigidity balance for nimble, responsive handling with the strength and durability needed to tackle the harshest terrain with confidence. The chassis utilizes a short 62.6-inch wheelbase for agility and boasts 9.5 inches of ground clearance to tackle whatever the trail throws at you.

Balanced Ergonomics

The ability to shift body weight forward and rearward to suit the terrain is crucial in off-road riding situations, so the Ténéré 700 features a flat seat and slim body that allows maximum rider agility. The narrow body and fuel tank also enable the rider to grip the tank whether sitting or standing, giving added confidence whether you’re riding on dirt or asphalt.

Adventure-Ready Suspension

Aggressive dirt riding requires capable suspension, so the Ténéré 700 utilizes a long-travel 43mm inverted fork with 8.3 inches of travel. The beefy inverted layout is highly resistant to flex to maintain precise steering and suspension action, and the fork is fully adjustable to match changing road and trail conditions. The linkage-type rear shock is similarly outfitted for adventure, with 7.9 inches of travel, and a remote preload adjuster to easily fine tune for changing loads or riding conditions.

Dirt-Ready Braking With Switchable ABS

The Ténéré 700 features a pair of wave-style 282mm front discs, with rear braking handled by a 245mm wave-style rotor, for powerful deceleration that isn’t afraid of dirt and dust. ABS comes standard to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions, but the Ténéré 700 gives riders the option of temporarily disabling the system for full manual control—ideal for the unique demands of challenging off-road conditions.

Durable Spoked Wheels

Unlike many so-called adventure bikes which feature cast alloy wheels or road-biased tires, the Ténéré 700 flaunts its serious off-road intentions with tough spoked wheels mounting 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires, ideal for both on- and off-road riding. Strong and lightweight, these wheels give riders a range of tire choices, from aggressive pure enduro tires to versatile dual-sport options.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Rally-Bred LED Lighting

Echoing the focused, purposeful design of rally-built “works” racing machines, the Ténéré 700 utilizes a clear headlight nacelle with quad LED headlights. This vertically-stacked two-plus-two headlight design provides aggressive looks and excellent visibility, while the LEDs themselves are bright, long-lasting and resistant to shock and vibration.

Protective, Versatile Cockpit

The rally-inspired upper fairing and standard handguards ensure wind and weather protection ideal for long riding days. The taper aluminum handlebar is positioned for a relaxed riding position when sitting or standing on the pegs. The cockpit is also designed to accommodate additional navigation devices, such as a GPS or rally road book.

Rally-Style Instruments

The lightweight instrument panel displays a wide range of information that can be absorbed without having to take your eyes off the road or track. The multi-function LCD display features gear position, fuel level, two trip meters and estimated fuel range, as well as average and instant fuel consumption and more.

Exceptional Range

Thanks to the fuel efficient engine and compact 4.2-gallon fuel tank, the Ténéré 700 is ready for the Next Horizon, with a fuel range extending over 215 miles per fill-up.



2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Photos

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Videos