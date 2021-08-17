Triumph Teaser: 2022 Speed Triple RR Prototype

Crafted sophistication, focused performance, and functional beauty.

The Triumph Speed Triple stands for all of these things – and now, the UK-based manufacturer is giving us an extra letter in the alphabet with the teaser for their RR prototype.

Let’s take a look at the stats of the 20210 model for comparison.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS is Triumph’s latest bid for elegance, attitude, and exhilaration.

Inside the very handsome torso of the bike sits a 1,050cc Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine that produces a virile 148 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of peak torque.

As if that weren’t enough to get you dreaming of takeoff, the boatload of electronic features promised by Triumph for the RS model (five riding modes, optimized cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, and Triumph’s own all-new shift assist quick-shifter) is enough clout to guarantee braggart’s rights at your next group ride – and stay comfy from beginning to end.

Looking at the (very naughty) sneak-peek Triumph gave us of the profile of the new RR, it’s obvious Triumph will be building off the RS and plans on adding a front fairing to the head – or at the very least a front cowl, similar to what Kawasaki did to the Z900 RS Cafe model.

It doesn’t look like there’s much connecting this new head fairing to the rest of the bike, so that means Triumph still plans on keeping the bike relatively naked.

Time will tell what Triumph comes up with – we’ve got until September to see the full body of this thing, so it’s anybody’s guess as to the nitty-gritty particulars.

If you’re hankering for buy-in on naked models, check out our article on the Best Naked Motorcycles You Can Buy.

Full-fairinged fan, like me? Head over and check out the Best Supersport Bikes You Can Buy.