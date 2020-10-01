The Moto Guzzi Stornello 850 Concept – a Potential Blast From the Past?

The Scrambler Fad Won’t Die, and I’m 100% Cool With That

A number of years ago the cafe-racer and scrambler addiction resurged and took the world by storm. Pick your poison, because they are both equally intoxicating.

There’s just something about riding something new, that looks older. Moto Guzzi has understood this and made it a staple of their brand for quite some time now.

Introducing the Stornello 850, a medium-level offroad bike envisioned by Oberdan Bezzi with comfort and style in mind.

From, 1960 to 1974, Moto Guzzi manufactured the original Stornello; a 125cc 4 stroke motorcycle geared towards younger riders made with tourism in mind. The selection of a 125cc engine was to fulfill the need for accessing motorways that were limited by 125cc engine sizes.

Oberdan Bezzi has taken the blueprint for the previously successful Stornello and reimagined it with modern sophistication and power. The new Stornello 850 looks wildly similar to the original 125cc predecessor but would feature all the performance benefits of a new motorcycle

No longer is this bike a 7 horsepower commuter, the new Stornello concept looks like it shares the same engine as the newer V85 TT Adventure Bike; an 853cc, 100 horsepower 90° V twin.

Oberdan Bezzi says, “It could work alongside the Bobber and the Roamer, but more equipped at the chassis level, with 21″ front and 17″ rear wheels, suspension with travel suitable for a medium-level offroad vehicle, comfortable saddle, high mudguard, and effective brakes“.

Is this something you would be interested in seeing hit the Moto Guzzi production line?