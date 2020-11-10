The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS was Built for Tough Touring

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the most recognizable motorcycles ever made, and one of the highlights of the 2021 BMW line-up. This European-made motorcycle is the gold standard for adventure-focused touring motorcycles and it has a long and illustrious history. In fact, the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS has a 40th-anniversary option too.

The R 1250 GS uses the same tried and tested boxer engine that’s used by many BMW motorcycles: it’s a 1,254 cc horizontally-opposed flat-twin that produces an impressive 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. This engine offers the perfect combination of off- and on-road performance, for everyday commuting or serious adventuring.

Standard equipment includes BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro, 3 riding modes (ECO, Raid, Road), Hill Start Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and cool features such as a connected TFT display, LED headlights, and USB charging. However, adventurers would do well to take advantage of the optional accessories for the R 1250 GS. These include Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment, enduro ergonomics, additional ride modes, heated seats, and milled parts, to name a few.

For 2021, the R 1250 GS is available in four color options. These include Triple Black, Light White, a combination of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red, or a special edition black and yellow design that celebrates 40 years of the GS designation.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD

General Info

  • Price: $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Adaptive LED headlight
    • DTC and ABS Pro
    • Selectable riding modes

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power:  136 HP
  • Torque: 105 lbs-ft
  • Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.5 in (850 mm) **Other options available

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Specifications

ENGINE
Engine  1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
Engine Power 136 Hp
Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm
Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1
Fuel Preparation Electronic intake manifold injection
Starter Electric
Max Torque 105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth
Drive Shaft drive

CHASSIS
Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut
Suspension Rear Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel
Brakes Front Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 R 19
Tires Rear 170/60 R 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 gallons
ELECTRICAL
Alternator Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power
Battery 12 V / 11.8 Ah, maintenance-free
Headlight Full-LED headlight
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 86.9″ (2,207 mm)
Overall Width 37.5″ (952.5 mm)
Overall Height 56.3″ (1,430 mm)
Wheelbase 59.6″ (1,514 mm)
Seat Height 33.5″ / 33.3″ (850 mm / 870 mm)
Unladen weight, road ready, (fully fuelled 1)

549 lbs (249 kg)

WARRANTY
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Features

The right mode for every adventure

Tarmacked roads, wet roads or unpaved gravel roads: The seven riding modes of the R 1250 GS ensure optimum grip and superior handling at all times. When the vehicle is stationary, you can pre-select up to four riding modes individually in the menu, which you can then select quickly and conveniently during the journey using the riding mode button. The new dynamic engine brake control provides more stability and easy control of the bike in the Pro riding modes; it prevents the rear wheel from slipping or jerking. And in the new standard ECO Mode, you get the maximum range from every tank of fuel.

See and be seen

The perfect illumination for every curve: The adaptive headlights switch on automatically when the vehicle is tilted, providing optimum illumination of bends depending on gradient and payload – a significant plus in terms of safety and comfort. The multifunctional rear LED flashing turn indicators ensure an eye-catching appearance and even greater visibility.

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Photos

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Videos

