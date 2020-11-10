The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS was Built for Tough Touring
The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the most recognizable motorcycles ever made, and one of the highlights of the 2021 BMW line-up. This European-made motorcycle is the gold standard for adventure-focused touring motorcycles and it has a long and illustrious history. In fact, the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS has a 40th-anniversary option too.
The R 1250 GS uses the same tried and tested boxer engine that’s used by many BMW motorcycles: it’s a 1,254 cc horizontally-opposed flat-twin that produces an impressive 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. This engine offers the perfect combination of off- and on-road performance, for everyday commuting or serious adventuring.
Standard equipment includes BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro, 3 riding modes (ECO, Raid, Road), Hill Start Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and cool features such as a connected TFT display, LED headlights, and USB charging. However, adventurers would do well to take advantage of the optional accessories for the R 1250 GS. These include Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment, enduro ergonomics, additional ride modes, heated seats, and milled parts, to name a few.
For 2021, the R 1250 GS is available in four color options. These include Triple Black, Light White, a combination of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red, or a special edition black and yellow design that celebrates 40 years of the GS designation.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD
- Key Features:
- Adaptive LED headlight
- DTC and ABS Pro
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 136 HP
- Torque: 105 lbs-ft
- Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.5 in (850 mm) **Other options available
Competitors
- KTM 1290 Adventure
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
- Suzuki V Strom 1050
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Engine Power
|136 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel Preparation
|Electronic intake manifold injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
|Transmission
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth
|Drive
|Shaft drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel
|Brakes Front
|Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R 19
|Tires Rear
|170/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.2 gallons
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power
|Battery
|12 V / 11.8 Ah, maintenance-free
|Headlight
|Full-LED headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.9″ (2,207 mm)
|Overall Width
|37.5″ (952.5 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.3″ (1,430 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.6″ (1,514 mm)
|Seat Height
|33.5″ / 33.3″ (850 mm / 870 mm)
|Unladen weight, road ready, (fully fuelled 1)
549 lbs (249 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
