The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS was Built for Tough Touring

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the most recognizable motorcycles ever made, and one of the highlights of the 2021 BMW line-up. This European-made motorcycle is the gold standard for adventure-focused touring motorcycles and it has a long and illustrious history. In fact, the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS has a 40th-anniversary option too.

The R 1250 GS uses the same tried and tested boxer engine that’s used by many BMW motorcycles: it’s a 1,254 cc horizontally-opposed flat-twin that produces an impressive 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. This engine offers the perfect combination of off- and on-road performance, for everyday commuting or serious adventuring.

Standard equipment includes BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro, 3 riding modes (ECO, Raid, Road), Hill Start Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and cool features such as a connected TFT display, LED headlights, and USB charging. However, adventurers would do well to take advantage of the optional accessories for the R 1250 GS. These include Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment, enduro ergonomics, additional ride modes, heated seats, and milled parts, to name a few.

For 2021, the R 1250 GS is available in four color options. These include Triple Black, Light White, a combination of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red, or a special edition black and yellow design that celebrates 40 years of the GS designation.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD

$17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD Key Features:

Adaptive LED headlight DTC and ABS Pro Selectable riding modes

Main Specs Engine: 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine

1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 136 HP

136 HP Torque: 105 lbs-ft

105 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)

549 lbs (249 kg) Seat Height: 33.5 in (850 mm) **Other options available Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Suzuki V Strom 1050

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Engine Power 136 Hp Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel Preparation Electronic intake manifold injection Starter Electric Max Torque 105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel Brakes Front Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 R 19 Tires Rear 170/60 R 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 gallons Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power Battery 12 V / 11.8 Ah, maintenance-free Headlight Full-LED headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.9″ (2,207 mm) Overall Width 37.5″ (952.5 mm) Overall Height 56.3″ (1,430 mm) Wheelbase 59.6″ (1,514 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 33.5″ / 33.3″ (850 mm / 870 mm) Unladen weight, road ready, (fully fuelled 1) 549 lbs (249 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Features

The right mode for every adventure Tarmacked roads, wet roads or unpaved gravel roads: The seven riding modes of the R 1250 GS ensure optimum grip and superior handling at all times. When the vehicle is stationary, you can pre-select up to four riding modes individually in the menu, which you can then select quickly and conveniently during the journey using the riding mode button. The new dynamic engine brake control provides more stability and easy control of the bike in the Pro riding modes; it prevents the rear wheel from slipping or jerking. And in the new standard ECO Mode, you get the maximum range from every tank of fuel.

See and be seen The perfect illumination for every curve: The adaptive headlights switch on automatically when the vehicle is tilted, providing optimum illumination of bends depending on gradient and payload – a significant plus in terms of safety and comfort. The multifunctional rear LED flashing turn indicators ensure an eye-catching appearance and even greater visibility.



2021 BMW R 1250 GS Photos

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Videos

BMW Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter