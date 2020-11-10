The Ultimate Adventurer: The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the ultimate adventure touring package in the 2021 BMW line-up. This European-made motorcycle is one of the most recognizable motorcycles on the market. It’s sharp, powerful, capable, and one of the best-selling motorcycles around. It’s like the standard R 1250 GS, but with a few practical extras that make it ideal for rugged riding, on-road or off.
Like other brawny BMW motorcycles, the R 1250 GS Adventure uses a 1,254 cc horizontally-opposed boxer-twin that produces an impressive 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. In terms of specification, it’s the same as the R 1250 GS—but there are some key differences.
The most notable additions include adventure-focused practicalities. These include crash bars, a tough skid plate, spoked wheels, hand protectors, wider footrests, a larger fuel tank, and increased suspension travel.
For 2021, the R 1250 GS is available in four color options. Rally Style features Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red. Ice Grey is grey with silver, black, and red accents. Triple Black features Black Storm Metallic, Black, and Agate Grey paintwork. Lastly, there is a special edition black and yellow design that celebrates 40 years of the GS brand designation.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $20,345 USD / $23,900 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Adaptive LED headlight
- Long-range 7.9-gallon tank
- DTC, ABS Pro, and selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 136 HP
- Torque: 105 lbs-ft
- Wet Weight: 591 lbs (268 kg)
- Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm) **Other options available
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Engine Power
|136 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel Preparation
|Electronic intake pipe injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
|Transmission
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth
|Drive
|Shaft drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel
|Brakes Front
|Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R 19
|Tires Rear
|170/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.9 gallons
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power
|Battery
|12 V / 11.8 Ah, maintenance-free
|Headlight
|Full-LED headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|89.4″ (2,270 mm)
|Overall Width
|58.6″ (980 mm)
|Overall Height
|57.5″ (1,460 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.2″ (1,504 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|35.0″ / 35.8″ (890 mm / 910 mm)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
591 lbs
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Features
Go relaxed into unknown terrain
LED lighting technology
More radiance, visibility and prominence: The full-LED swiveling headlights and adaptive headlights guarantee superior illumination and constant range – to the side, up and down. Depending on the ground gradient, payload and inclination in curves.
This way, the light is with you wherever you ride. The LED turn signals with Cruising Light option provide an eye-catching appearance with constantly dimmed lighting at the front. While at the rear, the multifunctional LED indicators increase passive safety. Further highlights: the Welcome and Goodbye function as well as the driving lights, which can be activated when the ignition is switched off – very practical when maneuvering in the dark.
