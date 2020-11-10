The Ultimate Adventurer: The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the ultimate adventure touring package in the 2021 BMW line-up. This European-made motorcycle is one of the most recognizable motorcycles on the market. It’s sharp, powerful, capable, and one of the best-selling motorcycles around. It’s like the standard R 1250 GS, but with a few practical extras that make it ideal for rugged riding, on-road or off.

Like other brawny BMW motorcycles, the R 1250 GS Adventure uses a 1,254 cc horizontally-opposed boxer-twin that produces an impressive 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. In terms of specification, it’s the same as the R 1250 GS—but there are some key differences.

The most notable additions include adventure-focused practicalities. These include crash bars, a tough skid plate, spoked wheels, hand protectors, wider footrests, a larger fuel tank, and increased suspension travel.

For 2021, the R 1250 GS is available in four color options. Rally Style features Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red. Ice Grey is grey with silver, black, and red accents. Triple Black features Black Storm Metallic, Black, and Agate Grey paintwork. Lastly, there is a special edition black and yellow design that celebrates 40 years of the GS brand designation.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD / $21,550 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,345 USD / $23,900 CAD

$20,345 USD / $23,900 CAD Key Features:

Adaptive LED headlight Long-range 7.9-gallon tank DTC, ABS Pro, and selectable riding modes

Main Specs Engine: 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine

1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 136 HP

136 HP Torque: 105 lbs-ft

105 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 591 lbs (268 kg)

591 lbs (268 kg) Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm) **Other options available Competitors KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Suzuki V Strom 1050

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1254 cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Engine Power 136 Hp Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel Preparation Electronic intake pipe injection Starter Electric Max Torque 105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel Brakes Front Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 R 19 Tires Rear 170/60 R 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 7.9 gallons Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power Battery 12 V / 11.8 Ah, maintenance-free Headlight Full-LED headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 89.4″ (2,270 mm) Overall Width 58.6″ (980 mm) Overall Height 57.5″ (1,460 mm) Wheelbase 59.2″ (1,504 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 35.0″ / 35.8″ (890 mm / 910 mm) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 591 lbs WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Features

Go relaxed into unknown terrain The comfortable ergonomics and seating position of the R 1250 GS Adventure offer superior vision in every situation and let you control the bike easily. As the handlebars can be raised by up to 30 mm, you can ride comfortably and confidently even as a tall rider or standing up while off-road. In addition, the wide range of seat heights from 790 to 910 mm and the extensive selection of seats are guaranteed to help you find the right R 1250 GS Adventure for you. And the seat heating system ensures that you and your passenger enjoy every tour even more.

LED lighting technology More radiance, visibility and prominence: The full-LED swiveling headlights and adaptive headlights guarantee superior illumination and constant range – to the side, up and down. Depending on the ground gradient, payload and inclination in curves. This way, the light is with you wherever you ride. The LED turn signals with Cruising Light option provide an eye-catching appearance with constantly dimmed lighting at the front. While at the rear, the multifunctional LED indicators increase passive safety. Further highlights: the Welcome and Goodbye function as well as the driving lights, which can be activated when the ignition is switched off – very practical when maneuvering in the dark.

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photos

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Videos

BMW Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter