2020 Is A Great Year for Aprilia’s Motorcycles

Aprilia has some crazy bikes for 2020. Well, that’s almost always the case, but this year is even more impressive. The company showcased the Aprilia RS660 as a 2020 model, and while at the time of this writing the bike isn’t available for purchase, it should be later this year and be a glorious machine. It’s just one of the many gems of this lineup. Take a look below to see them all.

Sportbikes

2020 Aprilia RS 660

The Aprilia RS 660 is the little brother to the RSV4 motorcycles in the lineup. The bike gets essentially half of the RSV4’s engine and all of its sharp lines in a smaller and more easily manageable bike overall (both on the street and at the price tag).

The model has a 660cc front-leaning parallel-twin engine that is set to put out about 100 hp. That engine isn’t the only good thing, there’s also adjustable traction control, wheelie control, quick shifter, and cruise control. This new middleweight bike is the real deal.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR

The 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR is the real deal sportbike for the company, and it’s a bike that’s well-known in racing circles and sportbike circles. The 2020 RSV4 has a more protective fairing and a redesigned front end. The bike is better than ever before and that’s saying something because it was already really good.

The motorcycle gets a 999cc V4 engine that makes 201 hp and 85 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with the motorcycle’s 397-pound weight and you have a bike that’s a seriously fast and sporty machine. It is rather pricey, though, but then all Aprilia machines are. There’s also a Misano version of the motorcycle, with a special livery.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 Factory

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory takes the RSV4 to the next level. It’s as close as you’re going to get to having a racing motorcycle for the road. What you get is racing-spec suspension and frame as well as sporty pretty much everything else. This is a hardcore sporty machine and ready for the road or the track.

The motorcycle’s 1,077cc V4 engine makes a whopping 217 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque. The bike has a 390-pound dry weight meaning that it has an absolutely insane power to weight ratio. The bike also gets some racing air winglets on the bodywork for aerodynamics.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 X Limited Series

Before you get all excited, there are only 10 of these track bikes being made, and I would imagine they’re all spoken for at this point. The bike is a special limited edition racing machine built for the 2020 model year to celebrate the Aprilia Racing team’s success.

The bikes are made by Aprilia Racing and feature a 65-degree V4 engine that’s never been used on a factory bike. The engine makes 225 hp and that makes this amazing machine one of the most powerful racers out there.

2020 Aprilia RSV4 FW

Another track-only bike, the RSV4 Factory Works (FW) is a bike that brings the technology developed for the world champion bike to the masses. This motorcycle is ready for track-day. It’s ready for racing and it’s ready for oodles of high-speed laps. Yes, I said oodles.

There are several different levels of the RSV4 FW, the top model has an output of 250 hp and is the most extreme bike that you can buy from the company. It is no joke and only for the most advanced racers out there.

Naked Bikes

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR

Called by many the most sporty naked bike ever, the Tuono V4 RR takes much of what people love about the RSV4 and brings it to a more upright naked machine. It’s still a very sporty bike and can compete with any of the new naked sportbikes out there.

The motorcycle gets a 1,077cc V4 engine that puts out 175 hp and 89 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle weighs just 407 pounds when dry, so that’s plenty of power for a machine of this kind. The bike also gets Cornering ABS, Pit Limiter and Cruise Control. There’s also a limited-edition Misano version of the bike.

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

The 2020 Aprilia Vuono V4 1100 Factory takes the Tuono design to all-new levels. The bike has what the Tuono V4 RR has and then some. It gets way more carbon fiber throughout the bike and a semi-active electronic suspension system.

The rest of the motorcycle is more or less the same as the Tuono V4 RR. The bike gets a 1,077cc V4 engine that makes 175 hp and 89 lb-ft of torque. It has a different livery, and the performance is designed to match.

2020 Aprilia Shiver 900

The Aprilia Shiver 900 is the company’s naked bike that doesn’t borrow all that much from the RSV4. The Shiver has a more conventional look to it and is a true performer itself. The bike features predictable performance and a more comfort-oriented design that’s still very sporty.

The liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine is a great one. It produces a strong 93 hp and 66 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with its sporty but more upright riding position and you have a motorcycle that’s designed to be at home in pretty much any environment.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2020 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900

A supermotard with plenty of attitude, the Dorsoduro 900 is ready for anything and totally a street biker’s delight. The motorcycle is agile and quick and different from the rest of the Aprilia lineup.

The bike features the same engine that’s in the Shiver. That means it is a 90-degree V-twin that’s liquid-cooled and good for 93 hp and 66 lb-ft of torque. If the Shiver doesn’t do it for you then the Dorsoduro 900 is here to satisfy your needs.

Scooter

2020 Aprilia SR Motard

Aprilia is known for its crazy racing and sportbikes, but the company has made top-of-the-line scooters for many years now. Meet the SR Motard. It takes some cues from the supermotard above and translates that into a scooter.

The bike is affordable and gets a liquid-cooled single-cylinder 49cc engine. Don’t think this is just any 50cc scooter, though. The SR Motard is sportier than most of its competitors out on the market. You’ll be surprised how this thing does out there on the road.