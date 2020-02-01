Aprilia’s Flagship Sportsbike Returns For 2020: The RSV4 RR

The legendary Aprilia RSV4 RR spearheads the brand’s sports bike charge for 2020. As an evolution over the previous models, the new RSV4 RR champions Aprilia’s drive for racing excellence, building on years of race-developed research and development. If you’re looking for a class leading sports motorcycle that offers superb power and scalpel-sharp handling, the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR is the bike for you.

Powered by a hugely powerful 999cc 65-degree V4 engine that produces an impressive 201 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of peak torque, the RSV4 RR is a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to a more refined chassis than previous iterations, with a lighter aluminum dual beam chassis than before, the RSV4 RR has an impressive power-to-weight ratio that delivers unparalleled performance.

An impressive electronics suite helps riders make the most out their motorcycle, with traction, wheelie, launch, and cruise control as standard, supported by three engine mappings, rear lift mitigation, a pit lane limiter, cornering ABS, and a quickshifter. If that wasn’t enough, Brembo brakes, Sachs suspension, and aluminum rims complete the bike’s impressive parts list.

For 2020, the Aprilia RSV4 RR is available in two distinct color options: Nero Arrabiata, a black on matte black finish, or Grigio Rivazza, a black on a matte grey finish. Prices for the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR start from $17,499

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 17,499

17,499 Key Features: Traction Control Aprilia Launch Control ABS

Key Specs Engine type : 999.6cc, Aprilia V4 65°, 4-stroke, liquid cooled

: 999.6cc, Aprilia V4 65°, 4-stroke, liquid cooled Power: 201 Hp

201 Hp Wet weight: 204 kg

204 kg Saddle height: 840 mm Key Competitors Ducati Panigale V4

Honda CBR1000RR

Suzuki GSX-R1000

Kawasaki ZX-10R

Yamaha YZF-R1

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR Specifications

From Aprilia

ENGINE Engine 999.6cc, Aprilia V4 65°, 4-stroke, liquid cooled Engine Power 201 Hp Bore x Stroke 78 x 52.3 mm Compression Ratio 13.6:1 Fuel System Airbox with front dynamic air intakes Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system Transmission 6-speed cassette type gearbox Final Drive Straight cut gears and integrated flexible coupling CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs upside-down fork, 43 mm fork body.Adjustable spring preload, independently rebound and compression. 110 mm wheel travel Suspension Rear Double-sided aluminum swingarm Sachs single shock absorberwith remote reservoir, adjustable spring preload, independentlyadjustable compression and rebound, APS progressive linkage.130 mm wheel travel Brakes Front 330 mm floating double disc with aluminum flange.Brembo M50 4-piston mono-block radial calipers.Radial front master cylinder and steel braided brake lines Brakes Rear 220mm disc. Brembo 32 mm 2 isolated piston caliper. Rear brakepump with integrated reservoir and steel braided lines Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 200/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18.5 litres Color Matte black finish, Grigio Rivazza ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital electronic ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2052 mm Overall Width 735 mm Saddle Height 851 mm Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 204 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR Features

APRC - Aprilia Performance Ride Control The dynamic control suite derived directly from the winning technology used in the world Superbike series, the most complete and refined of those currently available on the market. This dynamic control suite is still the only of its kind to offer auto-calibration and wheelie control and includes: ATC (Aprilia Traction Control), AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control), ALC (Aprilia Launch Control) and AQS (Aprilia Quick Shift).

ATC Aprilia Traction Control The exclusive traction control system developed by Aprilia to get maximum grip out of any type of surface and to give the rider greater confidence while at the same time improving safety. Two speed sensors allow the control unit to determine bike speed at any given time and use a sophisticated CAN-bus communication system to interact with the engine ECU. If the rear wheel is found to be rotating faster than the front wheel, the control unit determines the slippage of the rear wheel and interacts with the ignition advance and injection timing systems to limit the amount of torque produced by the engine thereby preventing loss of grip. The 8 different settings (3 on the version not combined with the APRC package) can be selected for different types of road surface and riding style. They allow the rider to extract the utmost performance from the bike whether on the track or provide enhanced safety on the road.

AWC Aprilia Wheelie Control Exploiting the full power of modern superbikes down to the very last unit of horsepower is every rider’s dream. Aprilia’s AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control) has achieved extraordinary results. Thanks to the exclusive Aprilia patented Wheelie Detection System, the AWC is able to “tell” when a wheelie begins and ends and kicks in to soften wheel contact with the road. Smooth, soft wheelie management avoids harsh power cuts or pick-up, providing perfect acceleration control. The AWC system is activated from the instrument panel and can be adjusted independently from other control systems choosing from three settings to better meet rider requirements.

ALC Aprilia Launch Control Launch system for track use only with three settings. The perfect start is yet another racer’s dream, because a good start frequently means you’re half way towards a victory. When the lights go out however, handling the huge power of modern superbikes is no easy task. Unless the bike can look after itself to provide the best possible start. The ALC (Aprilia Launch Control) system ensures an instant start as the lights go out, applying full power to the road to assist the rider in this critical moment of the race. All the rider needs to do is open the throttle wide and release the clutch as he normally would then shift up through the gears. The ALC system has three settings that can be selected from the instrument panel menu, then it must be “armed” at standstill, by squeezing both traction control buttons on the left handlebar joystick at the same time.

AQS Aprilia Quick Shift For ultra-fast electronic gear shifting without closing the throttle or using the clutch. When you’re after the fastest possible lap performance, you can’t afford to waste even one thousandth of a second in an apparently simple operation like shifting gears. The RSV4 APRC features an electronic gear shifting system known as Aprilia Quick Shift which delays spark advance for an instant and then gradually restores it, making for super-fast shifting with no need to close the throttle or use the clutch. The system works hand in hand with the new closer ratio gearbox to limit any drop in rpm during shifting for faster lap times. To optimise AQS performance, Aprilia engineers have fine-tuned the “cut” in power based on the revs at which a gear change occurs.

RbW Ride by Wire A highly sophisticated electronic throttle that at one time was the preserve of competition bikes. Now serves to help the rider get the utmost performance from the bike. The RbW system communicates with the engine ECU to get the best from the entire power band to provide instant smooth acceleration from low and medium revs right up to top speed. An efficient engine also offers the great advantage of lower fuel consumption.



2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR Photos

2020 Aprilia RSV4 RR Videos

