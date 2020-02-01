The Ultimate Naked Machine: The 2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR

Aprilia’s flagship naked bike returns for 2020 with a selection of improvements to help it retain its performance-naked crown. It’s fast, furious, and thrilling to ride but it’s also a practical and efficient motorcycle too, which is what makes it so appealing.

Armed with a re-tuned 1,077cc 65 degree V4 engine, the same unit traditionally found on the top tier RSV4 models, the Tuono RR has been differently tuned to produce a more manageable, but no less intimidating 173 horsepower, complimented with 89 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine is held in place by a super lightweight aluminum dual beam chassis, with Sachs suspension, and Brembo brakes keeping things in line.

The standout feature of the latest Tuono V4 1100 RR is the motorcycle’s advanced electronics suite, which has been race-proven on Aprilia’s high-performance World Superbike Championship machines. The APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system is a suite like no other, and features some of the best technology in the business. It boasts traction, wheelie, launch, and cruise control, as well as pit lane speed limiter, a quick shifter with an auto-blipper, and advanced cornering ABS. Naked motorcycles don’t get as advanced as this one.

For 2020, the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR is available in two color schemes: Grigio Magny-Cours (black with grey accents) or Rosso Sach

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 18,999

18,999 Key Features: Aprilia Quick Shift Aprilia Launch Control ABS

Key Specs Engine type : 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder

: 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder Power: 175 Hp

175 Hp Dry weight: 185 kg

185 kg Saddle height: 825 mm Key Competitors Yamaha MT-10

Honda CB1000R

BMW S1000R

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR Specifications

From Aprilia

ENGINE Engine 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled Engine Power 175 Hp Bore x Stroke 81 x 52.3 mm Compression Ratio Fuel System Airbox with front dynamic air intakes Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system Transmission 6-speed cassette type gearbox Final Drive Straight cut gears and integrated flexible coupling CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs upside-down “one by one” fork, Ø 43 mm stanchions. Forged aluminium radial caliper mounting bracket. Completely adjustable spring preload and hydraulic compression and rebound damping. 117 mm wheel travel. Suspension Rear Double braced aluminium swingarm; mixed low thickness and sheet casting technology.Sachs monoshock absorber with piggy-back, fully adjustable in: spring preload, hydraulic compression and rebound damping. APS progressive linkages. Wheel travel: 130 mm Brakes Front Dual 330-mm diameter floating stainless steel disc with lightweight stainless steel rotor with 6 pins. Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with 4 Ø30mm opposing pistons. Sintered pads. Radial pump and metal braided brake lines. Brakes Rear 220 mm diameter disc; Brembo floating caliper with two 32-mm Ø isolated pistons. Sintered pads. Master cylinder with built in reservoir and metal braided hose. Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18.5 litres Color Grigio Magny-Cours (black with grey accents), Rosso Sach ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital electronic ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2070 mm Overall Width 810 mm Saddle Height 825 mm Wheelbase 1450 mm Ground Clearance Seat Height Dry Weight 185 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR Features

APRC - Aprilia Performance Ride Control The dynamic control suite derived directly from the winning technology used in the world Superbike series, the most complete and refined of those currently available on the market. This dynamic control suite is still the only of its kind to offer auto-calibration and wheelie control and includes: ATC (Aprilia Traction Control), AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control), ALC (Aprilia Launch Control) and AQS (Aprilia Quick Shift).

ATC Aprilia Traction Control The exclusive traction control system developed by Aprilia to get maximum grip out of any type of surface and to give the rider greater confidence while at the same time improving safety. Two speed sensors allow the control unit to determine bike speed at any given time and use a sophisticated CAN-bus communication system to interact with the engine ECU. If the rear wheel is found to be rotating faster than the front wheel, the control unit determines the slippage of the rear wheel and interacts with the ignition advance and injection timing systems to limit the amount of torque produced by the engine thereby preventing loss of grip. The 8 different settings (3 on the version not combined with the APRC package) can be selected for different types of road surface and riding style. They allow the rider to extract the utmost performance from the bike whether on the track or provide enhanced safety on the road.

AWC Aprilia Wheelie Control Exploiting the full power of modern superbikes down to the very last unit of horsepower is every rider’s dream. Aprilia’s AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control) has achieved extraordinary results. Thanks to the exclusive Aprilia patented Wheelie Detection System, the AWC is able to “tell” when a wheelie begins and ends and kicks in to soften wheel contact with the road. Smooth, soft wheelie management avoids harsh power cuts or pick-up, providing perfect acceleration control. The AWC system is activated from the instrument panel and can be adjusted independently from other control systems choosing from three settings to better meet rider requirements.

ALC Aprilia Launch Control Launch system for track use only with three settings. The perfect start is yet another racer’s dream, because a good start frequently means you’re half way towards a victory. When the lights go out however, handling the huge power of modern superbikes is no easy task. Unless the bike can look after itself to provide the best possible start. The ALC (Aprilia Launch Control) system ensures an instant start as the lights go out, applying full power to the road to assist the rider in this critical moment of the race. All the rider needs to do is open the throttle wide and release the clutch as he normally would then shift up through the gears. The ALC system has three settings that can be selected from the instrument panel menu, then it must be “armed” at standstill, by squeezing both traction control buttons on the left handlebar joystick at the same time.

AQS Aprilia Quick Shift For ultra-fast electronic gear shifting without closing the throttle or using the clutch. When you’re after the fastest possible lap performance, you can’t afford to waste even one thousandth of a second in an apparently simple operation like shifting gears. The RSV4 APRC features an electronic gear shifting system known as Aprilia Quick Shift which delays spark advance for an instant and then gradually restores it, making for super-fast shifting with no need to close the throttle or use the clutch. The system works hand in hand with the new closer ratio gearbox to limit any drop in rpm during shifting for faster lap times. To optimise AQS performance, Aprilia engineers have fine-tuned the “cut” in power based on the revs at which a gear change occurs.

RbW Ride by Wire A highly sophisticated electronic throttle that at one time was the preserve of competition bikes. Now serves to help the rider get the utmost performance from the bike. The RbW system communicates with the engine ECU to get the best from the entire power band to provide instant smooth acceleration from low and medium revs right up to top speed. An efficient engine also offers the great advantage of lower fuel consumption.



2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR Photos

2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR Videos

Aprilia Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube