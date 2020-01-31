The 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Is The Ultimate Track Destroyer

The legendary Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory returns for 2020 with a few unexpected improvements to what many believed to be an already perfect sports motorcycle. With added riding features, new technology, and improved performance, the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is one of the most impressive sports bikes on the market.

Aprilia has upgraded the RSV4 1100 Factory’s suspension with the same Ohlins Electronic Suspension that you’d usually see on the Tuono. The new suspension drastically improves handling and rideability, working in tandem with a new electric steering damper for the ultimate racing experience.

The classic Aprilia longitudinal 65° 4-stroke V4 engine produces an exceptional 217 horsepower and 90 lb-ft of peak torque. While the engine hasn’t seen much in the way of an upgrade, Aprilia has reduced the overall weight of the motorcycle by adding a plethora of carbon fiber parts, improving the power-to-weight ratio. Other top shelf parts include a titanium slip-on exhaust from Akrapovic, Brembo brakes, and forged aluminum wheels.

The 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is available in the matte black Atomic Racer color scheme, with a racing livery that shows off the motorcycle’s exquisite aluminum twin-spar frame. Prices start at $25,499.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 25,499

25,499 Key Features: High-end performance Aprilia RSV4 – the evolution ABS

Key Specs Engine type : 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder

: 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder Power: 217 Hp

217 Hp Dry weight: 177 kg

177 kg Saddle height: 851 mm Key Competitors Ducati Panigale V4 S

Yamaha R1-M

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Specifications

From Aprilia

ENGINE Engine 1077cc, Aprilia longitudinal 65° V-4 cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled Engine Power 217 Hp Bore x Stroke 81 x 52.3 mm Compression Ratio Fuel System Airbox with front dynamic air intakes Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system Transmission 6-speed cassette type gearbox Final Drive Straight cut gears and integrated flexible coupling CHASSIS Suspension Front Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed Öhlins NIX fork. Æ43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment.;Aluminium radial caliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring pre-load and hydraulic compression and rebound damping. 125 mm wheel travel Suspension Rear Double braced aluminium swingarm; mixed low thickness and sheet casting technology.Öhlins TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggy-back, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebound damping. 115 mm wheel travel. Brakes Front Dual 330-mmdiameter floating stainless steel disc with lightweight stainless steel rotor and aluminium flange with 6 pins. Brembo Stylema® monobloc radial calipers with 4 Æ30 mm opposing pistons. Sintered pads. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose Brakes Rear 220 mm diameter disc; Brembo caliper with two Æ32 mm separate pistons. Sintered pads. Pump with integrated tank and metal braided hose Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 200/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18.5 litres Color Atomic Racer black ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital electronic ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2052 mm Overall Width 735 mm Saddle Height 851 mm Wheelbase 1439 mm Ground Clearance Seat Height Dry Weight 177 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Features

High-end performance Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory boasts exceptional performance combined with a racing frame and suspension and a series of first-rate electronic controls, added to which is the semi-active suspension. The color combinations aim to enhance the exclusive nature of prestigious materials such as carbon (utilized on the front mudguard, the side panels, the exhaust terminal guard, the aerodynamic appendages, and the new front tank cover), in contrast with the titanium finish of the street-legal Akrapovic exhaust tailpipe, the same color as the forged aluminum wheels

Aprilia RSV4 – the evolution RSV4 1100 Factory in the new color: Atomic Racer. An attractive total matte black look enhances all the beauty of the sculpture-like twin-spar frame and swingarm made of aluminum. Aprilia adds aerodynamic winglets to the fairing for the first time on a factory superbike, thanks to developments made by Aprilia Racing on the RS-GP prototype from which they are derived.

Freedom of choice The particular technology of the Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system allows simple and even customized calibration of the fork and shock absorbers with two operating modes: semi-active mode and manual mode, both of which can be selected using the buttons on the handlebar. 3 maps adjust the suspension in different ways and select the semi-active contribution. A1, A2 and A3. The first, developed for use with slick tires, particularly suits circuits with a very smooth surface; the second, for use with compound tires and at tracks with uneven asphalt; the third is dedicated to the road, characterized by freer hydraulics that better absorb imperfections in the road surface. In manual mode, on the other hand, the 3 maps (M1, M2 and M3) provide as many predefined calibration tipes without semi-active assistance, in the same way as mechanical suspension systems operate. Both in the semi-active and manual mode, the user still has the possibility, within the three aforementioned logic maps, to fine tune suspension calibration based on personal taste and riding style.



