Suzuki: ‘An All-New Successor is Coming’

Suzuki’s been a busy bee.
From their exit from MotoGP, to their about-face into the future of sustainability, it’s obvious the brand is looking to save in some corners, so they can spend elsewhere.
Hand-in-hand with the news that they’re continuing to punt out bikes for our community, comes a neat set of spy shots showing the pot is already brewing down in the ol’ Suzuki lab – and it ain’t a new idea for the racing industry.
In fact, they’re working on a new heart, designed to keep up with the likes of Yammie’s MT-07, KTM’s 790/890, Aprilia’s RS660/Tuono660….all those mid-weight birds.
According to MCN, the new engine platform will be able to be used both for the iconic V-Strom as well as Suzuki’s middleweight crowd favorite, the SV.
Changing a bike this popular is going to take some guts, so let’s take a look at what’s changed.
“The much-loved old 645cc V-twin of the current SV and V-Strom has finally bitten the dust and has been replaced by an all-new twin – but now not in a ‘V’ configuration but in the parallel-twin layout,” explains the report.
“Exact capacity of the new engine is not yet known, although 800cc seems most likely. It’ll also be fuel-injected and ECU controlled and is expected to offer riding modes plus other electronic aids [alongside] a matching tubular steel rear subframe, monoshock-operated swingarm in cast aluminium, inverted forks and multifunction LCD – not TFT- digital displays.”
With the SV lookalike showing off 17in cast alloy wheels, Nissin radial brakes, an underslung exhaust and all-new bodywork, and the fraternal V-Strom showing off spoked 19/17in off-road-style wheels with a higher exhaust and a generic set of brakes, we’re anticipating a big reveal at this year’s upcoming EICMA.
Stay tuned, as we’ll keep you updates on the best of the latest; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.