Suzuki: ‘An All-New Successor is Coming’

Suzuki’s been a busy bee.

From their exit from MotoGP, to their about-face into the future of sustainability, it’s obvious the brand is looking to save in some corners, so they can spend elsewhere.

Hand-in-hand with the news that they’re continuing to punt out bikes for our community, comes a neat set of spy shots showing the pot is already brewing down in the ol’ Suzuki lab – and it ain’t a new idea for the racing industry.

In fact, they’re working on a new heart, designed to keep up with the likes of Yammie’s MT-07, KTM’s 790/890, Aprilia’s RS660/Tuono660….all those mid-weight birds.

A few spy shots showing Suzuki’s latest incubating efforts, which could possibly see air time at this year’s iteration of EICMA. Media sourced from MCN.

According to MCN, the new engine platform will be able to be used both for the iconic V-Strom as well as Suzuki’s middleweight crowd favorite, the SV.

Changing a bike this popular is going to take some guts, so let’s take a look at what’s changed.

“The much-loved old 645cc V-twin of the current SV and V-Strom has finally bitten the dust and has been replaced by an all-new twin – but now not in a ‘V’ configuration but in the parallel-twin layout,” explains the report.

“Exact capacity of the new engine is not yet known, although 800cc seems most likely. It’ll also be fuel-injected and ECU controlled and is expected to offer riding modes plus other electronic aids [alongside] a matching tubular steel rear subframe, monoshock-operated swingarm in cast aluminium, inverted forks and multifunction LCD – not TFT- digital displays.”

With the SV lookalike showing off 17in cast alloy wheels, Nissin radial brakes, an underslung exhaust and all-new bodywork, and the fraternal V-Strom showing off spoked 19/17in off-road-style wheels with a higher exhaust and a generic set of brakes, we’re anticipating a big reveal at this year’s upcoming EICMA.

Stay tuned, as we’ll keep you updates on the best of the latest; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.