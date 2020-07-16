The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Machi Edition Is Revealed in Europe

For Commuting and More

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is a very good adventure touring motorcycle. It’s not quite as hardcore of an off-road machine as some of the competition, but a competent all-arounder with a lot of features and characteristics to love. Now Suzuki Italy has revealed a new version called the V-Strom 1050 Machi Edition.

The word “Machi” comes from the Japanese term for a busy urban boulevard and its surroundings, according to RideApart. That means this V-Strom 1050 is equipped to handle the busy urban environments and do some touring. The bike comes with some accessories and equipment that makes this possible.

The equipment list for this special model is handguards, a center stand, a small belly pan, stickers for the wheels and the tank, and a 14.5-gallon top case with matching rack. The bike is only going to be sold in Europe at this time. I would hope that Suzuki thinks about selling it to other markets as well because it really does add another dimension to the biggest Strom, and I think it could be a good version of the bike. Time will tell how successful it is for the European market.