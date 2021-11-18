Suzuki: All-New GSX-S1000GT+ To Go on Display at Progressive IMS Outdoors Starting Tomorrow

A Grand Tourer With the Soul of a Champion Sportbike

Suzuki’s just released the price of their newest sport tourer – and word is that the all-new GSX-S1000GT+ will be displayed on the floor of Progressive International Motorcycle Show Outdoors (IMS) in Southern California.

These days, it seems like the adventure-touring variants get a little more love than the rest of the touring category. Big boys like the all-new Husqvarna Norden 901 and the suave Ducati Multistrada 950 stand front and center, while Honda’s VFR800 and Ducati’s ST line have all but disappeared from view.

All complaints aside, there are still a few strong additions to the sport-touring sector kicking around – that includes Yamaha’s FJR1300ES and Team Green’s Concours 14, with the more sportsy side of the floor dedicated to machines like the drool-worthy Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and BMW R 1250 RS.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ fits like a glove into the latter corner, with a budget-friendly price of $13,799 ($13,149 for the less-luxurious GT variant, according to RevZilla), as well as a list of new features to keep the bike up-to-date with the competition – in this case, the most direct competition being the Ninja 1000SX.

How do the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ and the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX compare?

Both sport the same price, more or less, with the Ninja housing more electronics and the GSX-S1000GT+ coming in lighter, with the potential for more power.

What’s the difference between the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT and the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+?

TopSpeed tells us that, “The ‘+’ pushes a taller windscreen and adds clip-on tank bags to the cargo capacity, and for the cold-weather riders out there, heated grips finish out the trim package…bags are optional on the base GT but are standard equipment on the GT+ model.”

Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ Specs

Engine

999 cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, four cylinders

Transmission, final drive

Six-speed, chain

Horsepower

TBD

Torque

TBD

Frame

Twin-spar aluminum

Front Suspension

KYB 43 mm inverted fork

adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound damping

4.7 inches of travel

Rear Suspension

KYB shock

adjustable for preload and rebound damping

Front Brake

Dual Brembo four-piston calipers

310 mm discs

ABS

Rear Brake

Single-piston Nissin caliper

240 mm disc

ABS

Rake, Trail

25 degrees, 3.9 inches

Seat Height

31.9 inches

Fuel Capacity

5.0 gallons

Tires

Dunlop Roadsport 2 120/70R17 front

Dunlop Roadsport 2 190/50R17 rear

Claimed Weight

498lbs. (without side cases)

Warranty

1 Year

If you’re raring to take a peek at the GT+, Suzuki’s press release states that the company is giving everyone a closer look tomorrow at IMS Outdoors.

“On November 19-21, come see the all-new 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ at the Suzuki display for the final IMS Outdoors tour-stop at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA,” states the press release.

“The new GT+ is a grand tourer with the soul of a champion sportbike that provides exceptional performance and comfort in a bike you can ride all day or across the country.”

“Come see this exciting new grand tourer, the all-new GSX-S1000 naked streetfighter, and the incredible 2022 Hayabusa as well as Team ECSTAR Suzuki’s world champion MotoGP bike at the Suzuki display all weekend!”

