The 2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS: Designed For Long-Distance Sports Touring

The 2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS is the latest model of the Japanese manufacturer’s entry into the long-range sports touring category. Utilizing a 1,352 cc DOHC liquid cooled inline-four, the biggest four cylinder in the entire Kawasaki lineup, 158 HP and 111 lbs-ft torque is available. This is easily enough to accelerate and maintain speed on the variety of highways, interstates, and freeways across North America.

The Concours 14 continues using the 2020 model’s equipment, with dual throttle valves (standard and ram air), Kawasaki Traction Control, Kawasaki Advanced Co-Active Braking (unified braking), KIPASS (proximity key sensing), electronically adjustable windscreen, and a full tire pressure monitoring system. As well, the Concours 14 comes with ABS, and built in hard case saddlebags as standard.

The 2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS starts at $15,799 USD / $18,799 CAD.

Model Overview

Dual-zone ABS Full monocoque frame for excellent stability and durability Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Main Specs Engine Type: 1,352cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled

1,352cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled Horsepower: 158 HP

158 HP Torque: 111 lb-ft

111 lb-ft Wet Weight : 672 lbs (305 kg) (with saddlebags empty)

: 672 lbs (305 kg) (with saddlebags empty) Seat Height: 32.1 inches (815 mm) Competitors Yamaha FJR1300ES

BMW R1250 RT

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 1,352cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled Power 158 HP Bore x Stroke 84.0 x 61.0mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System DFI® with 40mm throttle bodies (4) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Tetra-Lever shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted, telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/4.4 in Suspension Rear Tetra-Lever with stepless rebound damping adjustment and remote spring preload adjuster/5.4 in Brakes Front Dual floating 310mm petal-style discs with four-piston calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 270mm petal-style disc, single-piston caliper, ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR-17 Tires Rear 190/50 ZR-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.8 gal Color Metallic Spark Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.8 in Overall Width 31.1/39.4 wo/w saddlebags Overall Height 52.9 in/57.7 in (windshield down/up) Wheelbase 59.8 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in Seat Height 32.1 in Curb Weight 690.2 lb (672.5 w/o saddlebags) WARRANTY Warranty 36 Month Limited Warranty Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Features

Dual Throttle Valves Late-model sport bikes often use large-bore throttle bodies to generate high levels of power. However, with large diameter throttles, when a rider suddenly opens the throttle, the unrestricted torque response can be strong. Dual throttle valve technology was designed to tame engine response while contributing to performance. On models with dual throttle valves, there are two throttle valves per cylinder: in addition to the main valves, which are physically linked to the throttle grip and controlled by the rider, a second set of valves, opened and closed by the ECU, precisely regulates intake airflow to ensure a natural, linear response. With the air passing through the throttle bodies becoming smoother, combustion efficiency is improved and power is increased.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Fuel Economy Assistance Mode Activating the Fuel Economy Assistance Mode switches the ECU to a leaner fuel map in which ignition timing and fuel injection prioritize fuel economy. Rather than engine response or power, this mode favors reduced fuel consumption, aiming to increase fuel economy when riding at a constant speed. When riding in areas where gas stations are scarce, or when cruising across the continent, being able to make the same amount of fuel last longer is a considerable benefit. Maximizing the effectiveness of the Fuel Economy Assistance Mode requires a gentle use of the throttle. Nevertheless, especially when used in conjunction with the Economical Riding Indicator, this mode can contribute to significant savings in fuel costs over long distances.



KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) (1-mode) When accelerating on a slippery surface, the rear wheel may spin (i.e. when the rear wheel turns faster than the front wheel). KTRC was designed to minimize wheel spin that could otherwise cause the loss of control of the bike. Like ABS helps prevent wheels from locking up when braking, Kawasaki’s original traction control system minimizes rear tire slippage. Knowing that the system will intervene to prevent sudden wheel spin when, for example, the pavement comes to an abrupt end when touring, is a great source of reassurance for riders. KTRC uses wheel speed sensors to monitor front and rear wheel speed. When it detects wheel spin, engine power is reduced to allow rear wheel grip to be regained. KTRC also helps the rear wheel regain traction in situations where grip is lost temporarily, like when riding over a wet manhole cover. KTRC uses 3-way control, governing ignition timing, fuel volume and (via the sub-throttle valves) intake air volume. This 3-way control is what enables the system to be so smooth, resulting in a very natural feeling.



K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology) ABS At its heart, K-ACT ABS is an advanced anti-lock braking system, designed to keep tires from locking up during braking. But K-ACT ABS was designed to be used on touring models weighing in excess of 300 kg (661 lb) – and that is before adding a passenger and luggage. Complementing its standard ABS function, K-ACT ABS links the front and rear brakes. It monitors the brake force the rider is exerting at both the front and rear, and takes into consideration vehicle speed to ensure highly effective braking while maintaining chassis stability. For example, let’s say the rider pulls on the front brake lever. To keep the bike from pitching forward, the ABS ECU actuates the rear brake (via fluid pumps) to ensure that front-rear balance is maintained. Should the rider push the rear brake pedal, the system actuates the front brake as well to distribute the load more evenly so that the rear wheel does not lock up. Based on the vehicle speed, K-ACT decides the optimum hydraulic pressure to send to each caliper, ensuring that even with a heavy motorcycle, stable braking performance is possible.



Accordion Title With the compact key fob (portable immobilizer) in a pocket, KIPASS allows riders to remotely release the bike’s steering lock and main switch simply by approaching the bike. When the key fob is close to the bike, the signal it sends out is picked up and recognized by the KIPASS unit in the bike. Like immobilizer keys, each key fob has a unique signal, making this system also useful as a theft deterrent. The key fob can be recognized when in a jacket pocket, so there is no need for the rider to remove the key to operate the bike’s main switch. *This system uses the encryption algorithm “MISTY” developed by MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION.



Monocoque Frame Kawasaki’s monocoque frame is a hollow composite of aluminum parts. Originally conceived by Kawasaki engineers, it uses the engine as a fixed member so that chassis rigidity is formed not only by the frame, but the combination of the frame and engine together. Joining the engine and front and rear suspension units, the hollow box-style frame envelops the engine from above. In addition to being made from lightweight materials, its main section also acts as the air cleaner box and battery box, enabling parts to be reduced for even greater weight savings. Further, because the frame does not run beneath or alongside the engine, the chassis can be made very compact. Especially on large-displacement models, the slim chassis design of the aluminum monocoque frame contributes to ease of riding. The aluminum monocoque frame was originally developed by Kawasaki in the 1980s for their World Grand Prix works racer. In an era where steel pipe frames were the norm, the aluminum monocoque frame that debuted on the KR500 took the world by surprise. First featured on a mass-production model on the 2000 Ninja® ZX™-12R, this original Kawasaki technology has evolved and can be found on some of our large-displacement flagship models.



Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Maintaining the correct tire air pressure is very important as it can greatly affect a motorcycle’s performance. Tire air escapes naturally over time, so it is also important to check tire pressure regularly. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System continuously measures tire pressure (using sensors attached to the air valves of each wheel) and displays the current pressure on the bike’s instrument panel while riding. Tire air pressure varies greatly as the tires warm up, but the Tire Pressure Monitoring System takes this into consideration and recalculates the pressure for 20°C (68°F) to avoid confusion and false warnings. When tire air pressure is excessively low, a tire mark appears on the display, warning the rider. This can contribute to rider peace of mind on long tours.



2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Photos

