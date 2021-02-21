The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Team Greens Tanto Sword

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX remains at the top of the Ninja Sport series from Team Green, carrying forward for 2021 largely unchanged. After getting suspension revisions between the 2019 and 2020 model years, this Japanese-made Sport Touring machine is a wonderful ride.

The 1,043cc 16-valve in-line four is silky smooth with a melodious exhaust note from all 138 horsepower. Similar to the other top offerings of the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, the Ninja 1000 has an advanced IMU providing all the latest electronic riding wizardry. Owners will now enjoy the latest in Kawasaki Cornering Management, Traction Control, Selectable Rider modes, Up and Down Quick Shifting, and Improved ABS. Connect the Kawasaki Rideology app to your smartphone and new ride tracking features open up, also connecting phone functions to the color TFT display.

Colors for 2021 include — Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Diablo Black, Metallic Moondust Gray / Metallic Diablo Black.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX starts at $12,599 USD / $14,999 CAD.

Model Overview

ABS Brakes Smartphone Connectivity Assist And Slipper Clutch Twin LED headlights

233 kg (514 lb) Seat Height: 820 mm (32.3 in) Competitors BMW R 1250 RS

Suzuki Katana

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,043cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled Power 104.5kW (142hp)@10,000 RPM Bore x Stroke 77.0 x 56.0mm Compression Ratio 11.8:1 Fuel System DFI® w/38mm Keihin throttle bodies (4) and oval sub-throttles Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted cartridge fork with stepless compression and rebound damping, adjustable spring preload/4.7 in Suspension Rear Horizontal back-link with stepless rebound damping, remotely adjustable spring preload/5.7 in Brakes Front Dual 300mm petal-type rotors with radial-mount 4-piston monobloc calipers and ABS Brakes Rear Single 250mm petal-type rotor with single-piston caliper and ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 190/50 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.0 gal Color Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Diablo Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI with digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.7 in Overall Width 32.5 in Overall Height 46.9 / 48.2 in Wheelbase 56.7 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 32.3 in Curb Weight 513.8 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Features

Assist & Slipper Clutch Based on feedback from racing activities, the Assist & Slipper Clutch uses two types of cams (an assist cam and a slipper cam) to either drive the clutch hub and operating plate together or apart. Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch. When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Electronic Cruise Control Electronic Cruise Control allows a desired speed (engine rpm) to be maintained with the simple press of a button. Once activated, the rider does not have to constantly apply the throttle. This reduces stress on the right hand when traveling long distances, enabling relaxed cruising and contributing to a high level of riding comfort.



Electronic Throttle Valves Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. The system also makes a significant contribution to reduced emissions. Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.



KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software and feedback from a compact IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that gives an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, KCMF monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner – from entry, through the apex, to corner exit – modulating brake force and engine power to facilitate smooth transition from acceleration to braking and back again, and to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner. The systems that KCMF oversees vary by model, but may include:

• S-KTRC/KTRC (including traction management and wheel lift management)

• KLCM (including traction management and wheel lift management)

– Designed to optimize acceleration from a stop

• KIBS (including pitching management and corner braking management)

• Kawasaki Engine Brake Control



POWER MODES Models equipped with multiple Power Modes offer riders an easily selectable choice of engine power delivery to suit riding conditions or preference. In addition to Full Power mode, one (Low) or two (Middle, Low) alternate mode(s) in which maximum power is limited and throttle response is milder are provided.



Smartphone Connectivity Clever technology enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Vehicle information (such as the odometer, fuel gauge, maintenance schedule, etc) can be viewed on the smartphone. Riding logs (varies by model, but may include GPS route, gear position, rpm, and other information) can be viewed on the smartphone. When connected, telephone (call, mail) notices are displayed on the instrument panel. Riders can also make changes to their motorcycle’s instrument display settings (preferred units, clock and date setting, etc) via the smartphone. And on certain models, it is even possible to check and adjust vehicle settings (such as Rider Mode, electronic rider support features, and payload settings) using the smartphone.



2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Photos

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Videos