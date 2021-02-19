The 2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES is the Definitive Sport Tourer

The 2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES is a motorcycle that has a legendary reputation in Europe and Japan for its continent-crushing comfort and range. This Japanese-made bike is powered by a 1,298cc inline-four that has been continually developed since the model released in 2001, 142 HP and 102 lb-ft torque is on tap, delivered by an enclosed shaft drive to the rear wheel.

The previous FRJ1300A model that existed up until 2020 has been discontinued as the ES model has become the global baseline standard. The FJR now comes with standard electronically adjustable suspension, hence the ES in the name, on top of dual-zone ABS, traction control, lean-over cutoff which kills the engine and fuel flow if the bike detects it has been dropped or lowsided, and a TFT screen that is visible in all lighting conditions. You couldn’t ask for more from the legendary Yamaha.

The 2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES starts at $17,999 USD / $19,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES in one place.

Model Overview

Key Features:

Electronically controlled suspension now standard on base model Lean-over engine cutoff and fuel kill sensor that detects if there is a drop or lowside Advanced touring traction control and comfort settings

Main Specs Engine Type: 1298cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder

1298cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder Horsepower: 142 HP

142 HP Torque: 102 lb-ft

102 lb-ft Wet Weight : 642 lbs (291 kg)

: 642 lbs (291 kg) Seat Height: 31.7 to 32.5 inches (805 to 825 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

BMW R1250 RT

2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 1298cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder Power 142 HP Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 66.2mm Compression Ratio 10.8:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist-and-slipper wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork with electronically adjustable rebound and compression damping; 5.3-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock with electronically adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping; 4.9-in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm discs; Unified Brake System and ABS Brakes Rear 282mm disc; Unified Brake System and ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 6.6 gal Color Liquid Graphite ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.8 in Overall Width 31.7 or 32.5 in Overall Height 52.2 – 57.3 in Wheelbase 60.8 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in Seat Height 27.0 in Wet Weight 642 lbs (CA model 644 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES Features

TOP FEATURES Putting the “Sport” in Supersport Touring

The FJR1300ES features a smooth-running, 1298cc, DOHC, 16 valve, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that delivers superb power and torque for unequaled muscular acceleration across the RPM range.

Six-Speed Transmission

The FJR1300ES features a compact six-speed transmission, with ratios that provide evenly spaced gearing for sporty riding, including a tall 6th gear for relaxed highway riding. Additionally, the transmission gears are designed to offer smooth, quiet running, making it ideal for long distance riding.

Advanced YCC-T Engine Control and Rider Aids

Yamaha’s exclusive Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) is a ride-by-wire system that provides crisp, seamless throttle response. YCC-T also allows for other advanced systems that are ideal for Supersport Touring such as traction control, cruise control and D-Mode adjustable engine mapping.

Lean Angle-Sensitive LED Lighting System

The FJR1300ES utilizes Yamaha’s advanced LED lean-angle sensitive lighting system that allows riders to ‘see through’ corners for incredible illumination and improved low-light vision. The FJR1300ES is the first Yamaha motorcycle to feature this technology.

Adjustability for Rider and Passenger Comfort

A range of features make the FJR1300ES the ideal travel companion, including adjustable ergonomics, a push-button adjustable windscreen, a plush seat designed for rider and passenger, integrated hard luggage and a large 6.6 gallon fuel tank.



Six-Speed Transmission

The FJR1300ES features a compact six-speed transmission, with ratios providing evenly spaced gearing for sporty riding, including a tall 6th gear for relaxed highway riding. Additionally, the transmission gears are helically cut for smooth, quiet running, with separated gear dogs for excellent transmission performance.

Assist-and-Slipper Clutch

The FJR1300ES features an assist-and-slipper clutch unit that provides additional clutch plate clamping force under engine torque, as well as reduced force under back-torque from the rear wheel. This allows for the use of lighter clutch springs – reducing clutch lever effort by approximately 20% – as well as smoother, more refined downshifting.

Effortless, Big-Bore Thrust

The FJR1300ES features a compact 1298cc, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that delivers superb power and torque, for an unequaled spread of muscle over a wide rpm range. The engine is always ready to respond with strong passing power, even with a passenger and full load of luggage aboard.

Advanced Engine Design

The slant-block motor design uses stacked, tri-axis gearbox shafts to minimize engine size while optimizing chassis geometry for balanced weight distribution and great handling. Inside, lightweight forged pistons with carburized connecting rods provide superb strength and reduced reciprocating mass for outstanding durability and performance.

Traction Control

The FJR1300ES’s Traction Control System detects tire slip and adjusts ignition timing, fuel injection volume, and throttle valve opening to help prevent uncontrolled wheelspin. The system is designed to let the operator ride on roads that have limited traction with greater confidence.

Cruise Control

Cruise control makes touring a breeze, adjusting a set speed via a single push to the switch or, for larger adjustments, by continuously pushing the switch. A resume function returns the cruise control to the most recent setting, while activating the brakes, clutch or throttle return releases the cruise control.

Advanced Ride-by-Wire Fuel Injection

The FJR1300ES makes use of Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Throttle (YCCT), a ride-by-wire system that provides crisp, seamless throttle response in a variety of altitude and weather conditions—ideally matched to the refined and sporty nature of the FJR.

Adjustable D-Mode Throttle

Thanks to the flexibility provided by YCC-T, the FJR1300ES gives riders a choice of two throttle response modes to best suit preferences and riding conditions. T-Mode provides a smooth throttle response which is ideal for touring while the S-Mode maximizes performance response for a sportier, more aggressive character.

Compact and Efficient Shaft Drive

The FJR1300ES features a clean, quiet running and extremely durable shaft drive to the rear wheel. Built to handle the big mileage numbers touring riders rack up, the shaft drive system require minimal maintenance and lets the rider focus on the journey.

High Efficiency Dual Exhaust

The four-into-one-into-two stainless-steel exhaust optimizes engine performance across the powerband, with a clean-running catalyst for reduced emissions.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Lean Angle-Sensitive LED Cornering Headlights

The bold face of the FJR1300ES uses bright, high-efficiency LED lighting, featuring Yamaha’s advanced cornering headlight system. Above the quad-element LED headlight assembly, six LED units illuminate sequentially to shine through turns, controlled by Yamaha’s IMU technology. The headlights also feature toolless adjustment of headlight angle to account for vehicle loads. Finally, the LED tail lamp assembly combines visibility, style and quality.

Aerodynamic Bodywork

Headlined by the LED headlight system, the FJR1300ES’s stylish, supersport-inspired bodywork with integrated airflow management keeps the rider comfortable. A central vent beneath the instrument panel reduces negative pressure for less buffeting, and adjustable fairing side panels let the rider direct lower body airflow.

Adjustable Everything

A good touring machine adapts to the rider, and the FJR1300ES does just that. The plush, thick saddle offers plenty of comfort and is adjustable over 0.8 inches without tools. The handlebars can be set to one of three positions to fine-tune rider ergonomics, and the windscreen is electronically adjustable for a range over 5.1 inches.

Electronically Adjustable Suspension

The electronically adjusted suspension makes finding the right setting as easy as pushing a button. With four pre-load settings, three damping presets, and an additional seven damping fine-tuning adjustments, the FJR1300ES suspension can be dialed-in to meet the needs of the rider, passenger and riding conditions.

Powerful, Secure Braking

The advanced front and rear brakes provide exceptional braking power and control and are linked via Yamaha’s Unified Braking System, for balanced braking power. ABS further boosts rider confidence by preventing wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions.

High-Strength Aluminum Frame

Similar to Yamaha’s supersport machines, the FJR1300ES features a beefy aluminum frame which provides an ideal balance of chassis stiffness and feedback, with a long swingarm to enhance traction and improve rear suspension action.

Large Fuel Tank

The ergonomically-shaped, large-capacity, 6.6-gallon fuel tank offers excellent comfort, generous range and is constructed from steel, allowing for the use of magnetic tank bags.

Thorough Instrumentation

The three-part instrument panel provides riders with all the information they need while enjoying the road, including trip computer functions, riding modes and more. Riders can easily customize the dot-matrix multi-function display to show the information they want with a flick of the bar-mounted switchgear, too.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Integrated Luggage

Subframe-fitted, quick-release luggage mounts allow easy use of the standard fitted hard side cases, which are conveniently matched to the ignition key. Each case is designed to match the lines of the FJR1300ES, provide plenty of storage space, and thanks to the compact mounting system, overall vehicle width is minimized for in-town maneuverability.

Standard Heated Grips

The FJR1300ES includes heated grips straight from factory, adjustable through the multi-function instrumentation, and with four settings (three settings plus off) of available heat for cooler conditions and foul weather.

Fairing-Mounted Storage

A glove box is built into the upper fairing and includes a 12V outlet to charge phones, GPS units, electric vests and other compact electrical devices.



2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES Photos

2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES Videos

N/A