Spy Shots: Isle of Man TT Reveals BMW M 1000 XR

Amidst the usual chaotic antics of our beloved Isle of Man TT comes news on a Bavarian bike set to be released later this month.

Coverage from Visordown states that a new BMW bike was spotted just a handful of days ago. Christened the “M 1000 XR,” this large-and-in-charge hooner has been seen wearing carbon rims (and other accoutrements), with a top-tier silencer and a pop of blue at the calipers for zhuzh.

For reference, BMW planned on revealing this bike on June 6th at 4 pm UK time (10 am EST), with whispers of at least 205hp hiding in that sporty chassis.

BMW’s M 1000 RR. Media sourced from BMW.

Naturally, the M 1000 XR’s debut will slot the machine next to its well-established siblings: The track-happy M 1000 RR, and the we-won’t-talk-about-the-vibrations-if-you-won’t M 1000 R.

“The bike shown in the image has a matching silhouette to that of the existing S 1000 XR, albeit with BMW’s trademark ‘M’ graphic adorning the fuel tank of the bike,” adds Visordown.

“The new version of the XR is a similar theme to that of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak; a hotter, harder, and more focused version of the existing sports touring model.”

BMW’s M 1000 R. Media sourced from BMW.

What do you think BMW’s price point will be for this new, carbon-clad supersport scoot from BMW?

*Media sourced from Visordown and BMW*