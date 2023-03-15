2023 BMW M 1000 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is At The Top Of The Super Naked Class

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R is a high-performance motorcycle designed for track use but still includes conveniences for the street such as heated grips and cruise control. It boasts an amazing 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower in BMW’s only offering in the Super Naked format and can reach a top speed of 174 miles per hour. The bike features a bunch of carbon fiber parts which contributes to its agility and speed on the track and street and compares with other M models in BMW’s most recent lineup.

Other notable features include a quick shifter, adjustable suspension, and a comprehensive electronics package that includes multiple riding modes, brake assist, hill start control and traction control settings. Overall, the BMW M 1000 R is a top-of-the-line sports bike that delivers exceptional performance and handling for experienced riders looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience on the track and is at the top of the line when compared to other European bikes in the same class.

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R starts at $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD

Model Overview

ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control Upside down adjustable 45mm fork, fully adjustable shock M Forged Wheels and Titanium Silencer Front 320mm Twin Disc brakes, rear single 220mm disc

Main Specs Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke

999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke Power: 205 horsepower

205 horsepower Torque: 83 lb-ft

83 lb-ft Weight: 438.7 lbs (199 kgs)

438.7 lbs (199 kgs) Seat Height: 32.6 inches (828 mm) Competitors Ducati Panigale V4

Yamaha YZF-R1M

2023 BMW M 1000 R Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW Shiftcam variable intake camshaft control Engine Power 205 hp at 13,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Compression Ratio 13.3 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Starter Electric Max Torque 83 lb-ft at 11,100 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing Drive Chain 525 17/47 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting DDC Dynamic Damping Control, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable Suspension Rear Aluminium twin-sided swingarm, DDC Dynamic Damping Control (central shock absorber), adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression stages electronically adjustable Brakes Front Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 200/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.3 gal Color Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport ABS BMW Motorrad ABS Pro ELECTRICAL Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 5 Ah Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1″ Overall Width 39.2″ (above mirror) Overall Height 46.3″ (above mirror, at unladen weight) Wheelbase 57.28″ Castor 3.84″ Seat Height 32.7” (OE seat low: 31.9”, OE seat high: 33.5”) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 438.7 lbs WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW M 1000 R Features

Powerful M brake Makes your overtaking maneuvers accurately controllable: the M brake. Identifiable by excellent performance and the clear-cut, stable resistance point – and visually identifiable by the blue anodized coating with M logo.



Striking handlebar end mirrors Trigger a genuine desire to attack: the new handlebar end mirrors, which you are familiar with as special accessories for the S 1000 R. On the M R, they provide the ultimate hyper roadster look as standard.



Exclusive M Competition package The cherry on top: M Competition package. With its Blackstorm Metallic paint, high-quality carbon-fiber parts, M Carbon wheels and exclusive special accessories, the M R is an impressive overall package.



Striking front end with M winglets Stay in control when accelerating thanks to M winglets generating aerodynamic downforce – for more riding stability at higher speeds up to top speed.



Short license plate carrier More aggressive, shorter, more compact: the license plate carrier forms a visual unit with the turn indicator and license plate lights. The function of the brake light and rear light has been integrated into the turn indicator lights.



Exclusive M start-up animation and Race riding modes M start-up animation: the ultimate start signal for your adrenaline. Select your riding mode on the TFT display depending on the challenge: Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race or Race Pro 1-3.



High-performance M R four-cylinder engine Do you want to dominate the roads? The high-torque, four-cylinder engine with ShiftCam technology and 205 hp has been designed for this purpose: both for the race track and super-sporty use on country roads.



Lightweight M Carbon wheels Unmistakably a product of the M factory: optional M Carbon wheels with M Competition package graphic design. Reduced rotating masses and 3.5 lbs less weight improve handling and performance.



2023 BMW M 1000 R review by MOTOBOB:

2023 BMW M 1000 R Review by MCN – MotorcycleNews.com: