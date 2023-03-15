Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Vince Cicone·
2023 Motorcycle Models
··5 min read

2023 BMW M 1000 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 BMW M 1000 R

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is At The Top Of The Super Naked Class

Contents

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R is a high-performance motorcycle designed for track use but still includes conveniences for the street such as heated grips and cruise control.  It boasts an amazing 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower in BMW’s only offering in the Super Naked format and can reach a top speed of 174 miles per hour. The bike features a bunch of carbon fiber parts which contributes to its agility and speed on the track and street and compares with other M models in BMW’s most recent lineup.

Other notable features include a quick shifter, adjustable suspension, and a comprehensive electronics package that includes multiple riding modes, brake assist, hill start control and traction control settings. Overall, the BMW M 1000 R is a top-of-the-line sports bike that delivers exceptional performance and handling for experienced riders looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience on the track and is at the top of the line when compared to other European bikes in the same class.

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R starts at $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW M 1000 R in one place.

 

2023 BMW M 1000 R

Model Overview

  • Price: $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control
    • Upside down adjustable 45mm fork, fully adjustable shock
    • M Forged Wheels and Titanium Silencer
    • Front 320mm Twin Disc brakes, rear single 220mm disc

Main Specs

  • Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke
  • Power: 205 horsepower
  • Torque: 83 lb-ft
  • Weight: 438.7 lbs (199 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 32.6 inches (828 mm)

Competitors

2023 BMW M 1000 R

2023 BMW M 1000 R Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW Shiftcam variable intake camshaft control
Engine Power 205 hp at 13,750 rpm
Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm
Compression Ratio 13.3 : 1
Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
Starter Electric
Max Torque 83 lb-ft at 11,100 rpm

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing
Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing
Drive Chain 525 17/47

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting DDC Dynamic Damping Control, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable
Suspension Rear Aluminium twin-sided swingarm, DDC Dynamic Damping Control (central shock absorber), adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression stages electronically adjustable
Brakes Front Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR17
Tires Rear 200/55 ZR17
Fuel Tank Capacity 4.3 gal
Color Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport
ABS BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

ELECTRICAL
Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (nominal power)
Battery 12 V / 5 Ah
Headlight LED headlight
Tail Light LED tail light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 82.1″
Overall Width 39.2″ (above mirror)
Overall Height 46.3″ (above mirror, at unladen weight)
Wheelbase 57.28″
Castor 3.84″
Seat Height 32.7” (OE seat low: 31.9”, OE seat high: 33.5”)
Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled

438.7 lbs

See also

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2023 BMW M 1000 R

2023 BMW M 1000 R Features

Powerful M brake

Makes your overtaking maneuvers accurately controllable: the M brake. Identifiable by excellent performance and the clear-cut, stable resistance point – and visually identifiable by the blue anodized coating with M logo.

Striking handlebar end mirrors

Trigger a genuine desire to attack: the new handlebar end mirrors, which you are familiar with as special accessories for the S 1000 R. On the M R, they provide the ultimate hyper roadster look as standard.

Exclusive M Competition package

The cherry on top: M Competition package. With its Blackstorm Metallic paint, high-quality carbon-fiber parts, M Carbon wheels and exclusive special accessories, the M R is an impressive overall package.

Striking front end with M winglets

Stay in control when accelerating thanks to M winglets generating aerodynamic downforce – for more riding stability at higher speeds up to top speed.

Short license plate carrier

More aggressive, shorter, more compact: the license plate carrier forms a visual unit with the turn indicator and license plate lights. The function of the brake light and rear light has been integrated into the turn indicator lights.

Exclusive M start-up animation and Race riding modes

M start-up animation: the ultimate start signal for your adrenaline. Select your riding mode on the TFT display depending on the challenge: Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race or Race Pro 1-3.

High-performance M R four-cylinder engine

Do you want to dominate the roads? The high-torque, four-cylinder engine with ShiftCam technology and 205 hp has been designed for this purpose: both for the race track and super-sporty use on country roads.

Lightweight M Carbon wheels

Unmistakably a product of the M factory: optional M Carbon wheels with M Competition package graphic design. Reduced rotating masses and 3.5 lbs less weight improve handling and performance.

2023 BMW M 1000 R Photos

2023 BMW M 1000 R Videos

2023 BMW M 1000 R review by MOTOBOB:

2023 BMW M 1000 R Review by MCN – MotorcycleNews.com:

BMW Official Websites

Social Media Links