2023 BMW M 1000 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is At The Top Of The Super Naked Class
Contents
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R is a high-performance motorcycle designed for track use but still includes conveniences for the street such as heated grips and cruise control. It boasts an amazing 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower in BMW’s only offering in the Super Naked format and can reach a top speed of 174 miles per hour. The bike features a bunch of carbon fiber parts which contributes to its agility and speed on the track and street and compares with other M models in BMW’s most recent lineup.
Other notable features include a quick shifter, adjustable suspension, and a comprehensive electronics package that includes multiple riding modes, brake assist, hill start control and traction control settings. Overall, the BMW M 1000 R is a top-of-the-line sports bike that delivers exceptional performance and handling for experienced riders looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience on the track and is at the top of the line when compared to other European bikes in the same class.
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R starts at $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW M 1000 R in one place.
Model Overview
- Price: $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control
- Upside down adjustable 45mm fork, fully adjustable shock
- M Forged Wheels and Titanium Silencer
- Front 320mm Twin Disc brakes, rear single 220mm disc
Main Specs
- Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke
- Power: 205 horsepower
- Torque: 83 lb-ft
- Weight: 438.7 lbs (199 kgs)
- Seat Height: 32.6 inches (828 mm)
Competitors
2023 BMW M 1000 R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, Water/oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW Shiftcam variable intake camshaft control
|Engine Power
|205 hp at 13,750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.3 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|83 lb-ft at 11,100 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing
|Transmission
|Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing
|Drive
|Chain 525 17/47
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting DDC Dynamic Damping Control, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminium twin-sided swingarm, DDC Dynamic Damping Control (central shock absorber), adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression stages electronically adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|200/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.3 gal
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 5 Ah
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.1″
|Overall Width
|39.2″ (above mirror)
|Overall Height
|46.3″ (above mirror, at unladen weight)
|Wheelbase
|57.28″
|Castor
|3.84″
|Seat Height
|32.7” (OE seat low: 31.9”, OE seat high: 33.5”)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW M 1000 R Features
Powerful M brake
Striking handlebar end mirrors
Exclusive M Competition package
Striking front end with M winglets
Short license plate carrier
Exclusive M start-up animation and Race riding modes
High-performance M R four-cylinder engine
Lightweight M Carbon wheels
2023 BMW M 1000 R Photos
2023 BMW M 1000 R Videos
2023 BMW M 1000 R review by MOTOBOB:
2023 BMW M 1000 R Review by MCN – MotorcycleNews.com: