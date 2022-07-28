Jared Northcott·
2022 Motorcycle Models
··5 min read

2022 BMW M1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 BMW M1000RR

The 2022 BMW M1000RR: 50 Years M Is Here

Contents

In the rarified air that is a factory-built, street-legal race bike, a European beast like the BMW M1000RR gets the heart racing just looking at it. For 2022, expect your heart to beat even faster thanks to the 50 Years M livery.

An upgraded version of the inline-four engine used in the S1000RR is also used in the M RR. The 999cc four-cylinder engine produces 212 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque in a lighter package. A full-titanium exhaust system, M Carbon wheels all help make the M RR 5kg lighter compared to the S1000RR.

For 50 years, BMW M has been synonymous with drive and passion, racing technology and racing success, as well as striving for perfection and top performance in cars and motorcycles – worldwide. This historic DNA is united in the M RR 50 Years M.

The M Billet Package, Carbon Package, M GPS-Lap timer and data logger, M endurance chain, silver-anodized aluminium swingarm, rear seat cover, and passenger kit are all included in the 50 Years M Package. The M Billet Package includes adjustable M rider’s footpegs, M brake and clutch levers, an engine spoiler cover, and a brake lever guard. The M Carbon collection’s wheel covers, sprocket cover, chain guard, and top side fairing are all included in the Carbon Package.

Oh, and the 50 Years M livery? With the BMW 50 Years M emblem and its striking Sao Paulo Yellow color, it definetly stands out from the crowd.

3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW M1000RR: Light white/M Motorsport, M Competition Package, and 50 Years M in Sao Paulo Yellow

The 2022 BMW M1000RR starts at $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 BMW M1000RR in one place.

 

2022 BMW M1000RR

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD.
  • Key Features:
    • BMW Motorrad Race ABS and ABS Pro
    • 7 riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3)
    • Pit-Lane-Limiter
    • Launch Control
    • Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) +/- Shift
    • Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro
    • Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)
    • Shift Assist Pro
    • M Chassis Kit with rear height adjustment and swingarm pivot

Main Specs

  • Engine: 999 cc Inline 4 Cyl
  • Power: 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm
  • Torque: 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) at 11,000 rpm
  • Wet Weight:  423 lbs (192 kg)
  • Seat Height: 32.8 in. (832 mm)

Competitors

2022 BMW M1000RR

2022 BMW M1000RR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
Engine Power 205 hp at 13,000 rpm
Bore x Stroke 3.15” x 1.96”
Compression Ratio 13.5 : 1
Fuel delivery Electronic injection, variable intake pibe
Starter Electric
Max Torque 83 lbs-ft at 11,000 rpm

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch
Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears
Drive Chain 525 17/46

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 1.77”, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload
Suspension Rear Aluminum swing arm, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
Brakes Front Twin disc brake, M Brake 4-piston fixed caliper, 5 mm diameter 320 mm
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, 2-piston fixed caliper, diameter 220 mm
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 200/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 4.4 gallons
Color

ELECTRICAL
Alternator 450 Watt
Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, Lithium-ion
Headlight
Tail Light LED Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Length 81.6”
Width 33.4”
Height 47.1”
Wheelbase  57.4”
Castor  3.9”
Seat Height 32.8”
Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled

423 lbs.  (M Competition Package 423 lbs.)

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2022 BMW M1000RR

2022 BMW M1000RR Features

M milled parts and M carbon parts

For even more performance and an even sportier look. Born, tested and proven on the racetrack.

M braking system

Developed from the WorldSBK racing brakes. We could have called them amazing. But “M brake” is even better.

M Winglets and high windscreen

Brake later and accelerate earlier: more stability when cornering thanks to aerodynamic downforce without sacrificing top speed. Because the M winglets provide a downforce of 35.9 lbs.

The design – clearly BMW M

The basic colors light blue, dark blue and red stand for M and underline the dynamic design language and the racing genes of the M RR.

M Carbon wheels

The high-tech components reduce the rotational masses and to help deliver the highest performance on the racetrack and road.

Launch animation with M logo

You see what you feel: The M RR is ready. And you?

Full-titanium exhaust system

The reduction in dimensions due to the weight saving of 8 lbs. immediately pays off with the improved handling.

Pure performance: the engine

205 hp, a maximum rotational speed of 15,100 rpm and the revolutionary BMW ShiftCam technology.

2022 BMW M1000RR Photos

2022 BMW M1000RR Videos

BMW M 1000 RR | IS IT WORTH IT?!

I Bought a Brand New 2022 BMW M1000RR!!!

BMW Official Websites

Social Media Links