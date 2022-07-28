2022 BMW M1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW M1000RR: 50 Years M Is Here

In the rarified air that is a factory-built, street-legal race bike, a European beast like the BMW M1000RR gets the heart racing just looking at it. For 2022, expect your heart to beat even faster thanks to the 50 Years M livery.

An upgraded version of the inline-four engine used in the S1000RR is also used in the M RR. The 999cc four-cylinder engine produces 212 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque in a lighter package. A full-titanium exhaust system, M Carbon wheels all help make the M RR 5kg lighter compared to the S1000RR.

For 50 years, BMW M has been synonymous with drive and passion, racing technology and racing success, as well as striving for perfection and top performance in cars and motorcycles – worldwide. This historic DNA is united in the M RR 50 Years M.

The M Billet Package, Carbon Package, M GPS-Lap timer and data logger, M endurance chain, silver-anodized aluminium swingarm, rear seat cover, and passenger kit are all included in the 50 Years M Package. The M Billet Package includes adjustable M rider’s footpegs, M brake and clutch levers, an engine spoiler cover, and a brake lever guard. The M Carbon collection’s wheel covers, sprocket cover, chain guard, and top side fairing are all included in the Carbon Package.

Oh, and the 50 Years M livery? With the BMW 50 Years M emblem and its striking Sao Paulo Yellow color, it definetly stands out from the crowd.

3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW M1000RR: Light white/M Motorsport, M Competition Package, and 50 Years M in Sao Paulo Yellow

The 2022 BMW M1000RR starts at $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD. Key Features: BMW Motorrad Race ABS and ABS Pro 7 riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3) Pit-Lane-Limiter Launch Control Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) +/- Shift Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) Shift Assist Pro M Chassis Kit with rear height adjustment and swingarm pivot

Main Specs Engine: 999 cc Inline 4 Cyl

999 cc Inline 4 Cyl Power: 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm

212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm Torque: 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) at 11,000 rpm

83 lb-ft (113 Nm) at 11,000 rpm Wet Weight: 423 lbs (192 kg)

2022 BMW M1000RR Specifications

ENGINE Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam Engine Power 205 hp at 13,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 3.15” x 1.96” Compression Ratio 13.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic injection, variable intake pibe Starter Electric Max Torque 83 lbs-ft at 11,000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears Drive Chain 525 17/46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 1.77”, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload Suspension Rear Aluminum swing arm, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload Brakes Front Twin disc brake, M Brake 4-piston fixed caliper, 5 mm diameter 320 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, 2-piston fixed caliper, diameter 220 mm Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 200/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.4 gallons Color ELECTRICAL Alternator 450 Watt Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, Lithium-ion Headlight Tail Light LED Tail Light DIMENSIONS Length 81.6” Width 33.4” Height 47.1” Wheelbase 57.4” Castor 3.9” Seat Height 32.8” Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 423 lbs. (M Competition Package 423 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 BMW M1000RR Features

M milled parts and M carbon parts For even more performance and an even sportier look. Born, tested and proven on the racetrack.



M braking system Developed from the WorldSBK racing brakes. We could have called them amazing. But “M brake” is even better.



M Winglets and high windscreen Brake later and accelerate earlier: more stability when cornering thanks to aerodynamic downforce without sacrificing top speed. Because the M winglets provide a downforce of 35.9 lbs.



The design – clearly BMW M The basic colors light blue, dark blue and red stand for M and underline the dynamic design language and the racing genes of the M RR.



M Carbon wheels The high-tech components reduce the rotational masses and to help deliver the highest performance on the racetrack and road.



Launch animation with M logo You see what you feel: The M RR is ready. And you?



Full-titanium exhaust system The reduction in dimensions due to the weight saving of 8 lbs. immediately pays off with the improved handling.



Pure performance: the engine 205 hp, a maximum rotational speed of 15,100 rpm and the revolutionary BMW ShiftCam technology.



