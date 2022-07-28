2022 BMW M1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW M1000RR: 50 Years M Is Here
Contents
In the rarified air that is a factory-built, street-legal race bike, a European beast like the BMW M1000RR gets the heart racing just looking at it. For 2022, expect your heart to beat even faster thanks to the 50 Years M livery.
An upgraded version of the inline-four engine used in the S1000RR is also used in the M RR. The 999cc four-cylinder engine produces 212 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque in a lighter package. A full-titanium exhaust system, M Carbon wheels all help make the M RR 5kg lighter compared to the S1000RR.
For 50 years, BMW M has been synonymous with drive and passion, racing technology and racing success, as well as striving for perfection and top performance in cars and motorcycles – worldwide. This historic DNA is united in the M RR 50 Years M.
The M Billet Package, Carbon Package, M GPS-Lap timer and data logger, M endurance chain, silver-anodized aluminium swingarm, rear seat cover, and passenger kit are all included in the 50 Years M Package. The M Billet Package includes adjustable M rider’s footpegs, M brake and clutch levers, an engine spoiler cover, and a brake lever guard. The M Carbon collection’s wheel covers, sprocket cover, chain guard, and top side fairing are all included in the Carbon Package.
Oh, and the 50 Years M livery? With the BMW 50 Years M emblem and its striking Sao Paulo Yellow color, it definetly stands out from the crowd.
3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW M1000RR: Light white/M Motorsport, M Competition Package, and 50 Years M in Sao Paulo Yellow
The 2022 BMW M1000RR starts at $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 BMW M1000RR in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $32,495 USD / $42,645 CAD.
- Key Features:
-
- BMW Motorrad Race ABS and ABS Pro
- 7 riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3)
- Pit-Lane-Limiter
- Launch Control
- Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) +/- Shift
- Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro
- Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)
- Shift Assist Pro
- M Chassis Kit with rear height adjustment and swingarm pivot
Main Specs
- Engine: 999 cc Inline 4 Cyl
- Power: 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm
- Torque: 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) at 11,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 423 lbs (192 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.8 in. (832 mm)
2022 BMW M1000RR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
|Engine Power
|205 hp at 13,000 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|3.15” x 1.96”
|Compression Ratio
|13.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic injection, variable intake pibe
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|83 lbs-ft at 11,000 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears
|Drive
|Chain 525 17/46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 1.77”, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminum swing arm, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brake, M Brake 4-piston fixed caliper, 5 mm diameter 320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, 2-piston fixed caliper, diameter 220 mm
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|200/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.4 gallons
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|450 Watt
|Battery
|12 V / 5 Ah, Lithium-ion
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Length
|81.6”
|Width
|33.4”
|Height
|47.1”
|Wheelbase
|57.4”
|Castor
|3.9”
|Seat Height
|32.8”
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
423 lbs. (M Competition Package 423 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 BMW M1000RR Features
M milled parts and M carbon parts
M braking system
M Winglets and high windscreen
The design – clearly BMW M
M Carbon wheels
Launch animation with M logo
Full-titanium exhaust system
Pure performance: the engine
2022 BMW M1000RR Photos
2022 BMW M1000RR Videos
BMW M 1000 RR | IS IT WORTH IT?!
I Bought a Brand New 2022 BMW M1000RR!!!