Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes Review

Breakdown With comfort at the forefront, Sidi's ARX Air Riding Shoes are a great option for riders who are looking for a shoe that works both on and off the bike. While the shoe may lack armor inserts, D30 ankle protection, heel, and a rip-stop toe provides more protection than traditional streetwear. The shoes sport a timeless high-top design that's sure to pair well with riding jeans, hoodies, and more. Design Build Quality Size, Fit & Comfort Protection Value for Money Pros Timeless look that blends with most streetwear-inspired gear Exceptional comfort both on and off the bike Rip-stop toe and D30 ankle High traction rubber sole keeps your feet firmly planted on the controls Available in large sizes for riders with big feet Cons Reflective elements clash with the overall design No protective inserts throughout the shoe Only two color choices Fraying stitch brings into question the overall quality of the shoe The price point is high to comparable riding shoes 4.1

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the ARX Air Riding Shoes by Sidi:

The Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes retail for $179.99 USD

They are available in two colorways Black/White Castian/Bronze

The ARX Air Riding Shoes have a near-perfect streetwear-inspired design, with the only flaw being the clashing reflective elements on the heel

The black fabric is extremely easy to keep clean, and the white rubber heel can be kept looking new with the use of a magic eraser

The shoe feels high-quality overall with the exception of the stitching on the shift gear protection

The stitching began to fray after one ride, but has not progressed much further over the course of two months

Sold in EU sizing, which may vary slightly from US sizes

Manufactured and stocked in large sizes such as US 14 and 15

Exceptional comfort both on and off the bike

Protection is minimal, but still better than wearing street shoes

D30 ankle protection and rip-stop material across the toes

The shoes have a high price point in comparison to comparable riding shoes, but the value can be justified by how comfortable they are

Walk & Ride in Comfort

It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed a pair of riding shoes. If you’ve followed my previous work, you’ll know I tend to stray away from boots and opt for more low-profile, casual riding shoes. I’m not huge on boots, and I’m afraid that bias will impact the review.

Helmet House had expressed a lot of interest in working together on some gear, and I figured, what the hell! My current riding shoes are looking a little worse for wear, and the ARX Air Riding shoes looked right up my alley.

Slim, sleek, discrete, and most importantly, comfortable.

Yep, these shoes were thought to have it all! I put them to the test and was pleasantly surprised by how they performed. They ticked most of my boxes, and I think they will tick most of yours as well.



Skate Shoes or Riding Shoes?

I’m reviewing more streetwear-inspired gear, who would’ve thought?

The Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes have a few obvious design features that differentiate them from traditional streetwear, but apart from that, they fly under the radar pretty well. One of the most obvious features is the outer mesh along the middle and back of the shoe.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never seen a pair of Nikes with mesh along the body. You’ll be pleased to know, however, that I’m grateful for that mesh. It gives the shoes plenty of ventilation in hot riding conditions, something you’ll appreciate as well.

What’s more, the mesh isn’t even noticeable in my riding jeans. The leg is long enough to cover that part of the shoe, exposing only the toe and part of the laces.

Speaking of the toe, the shift guard on the big toe is very discreet, and smaller than I’ve seen on other riding shoes. From a design aspect, I like that, but it makes me question the effectiveness of it.

In case you couldn’t tell, I reviewed the Black/White color combination. The white rubber sole contrasts nicely against the black fabric, alongside the white laces. Black laces were included in the box, but I think we can all agree that white laces look better.

The black ARX shoes are 100x easier to keep clean than the white Spidi XPD Moto-1 shoes I reviewed in 2023 (who would’ve thought?). At the time, I was stoked to have found a white pair of riding shoes, but I quickly realized they’re so hard to come by – they get destroyed by the shifter.

Overall, I love the design of the shoes. With what’s visible under my riding jeans, they remind me of a pair of black Converse. The only thing I would change is the reflecting details on the heel. I’d love to see Sidi incorporate reflective details in a more tasteful, design-oriented way.

Design: 90%

Build Quality

At first glance, the shoes looked and felt high-quality. Throughout my review, that almost remained entirely true, with the exception of one minor detail with the potential to turn major. Let me explain.

The toe of the shoe is made out of a rip-stop material. This was a very smart choice of material as the rip-stop will encourage your foot to slide across the pavement to prevent your toes from catching while skipping across the asphalt. Not a pleasant thought, but the reality of an accident.

The sole of the shoe is firm and durable. I’m confident that the Vibram Rubber Sole will be able to stand up to any terrain. As for time on the bike, the sole has large grooves in it to maximize grip, ensuring your feet stay firmly planted on your pegs and controls.

Moving up the shoe is the upper canvas and aforementioned mesh material. In the hand, it feels thick, impact absorbing, and comfortable. Everything about this shoe is screaming high quality, except for one thing – the stitching.

On the shift gear protection, the stitching began to fray after my first ride. Funnily enough, it began to fray fairly high up on the foot in areas that are unlikely to be touched by the shifter. Aside from a few stray shifts, I feel confident enough to say that area of the shoe has not seen much action.

Regardless, the stitch has begun to fray. The good news? It hasn’t gotten much worse over the last few weeks than when it originally started. Like I mentioned, this is a minor issue with the potential to become a major one.

If the stitching is fraying from a bit of gear shifting, how will it hold up in a slide?

Build Quality: 75%

Superior Fit & Comfort

Some things that really stuck out to me with the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes are in regard to the sizing. First off, you’ll need to convert your US foot size to match the EU sizing. This is easy enough to do with a simple Google search.

Unfortunately, by following the EU sizing, the shoe isn’t made in my exact size. Typically, I wear a size 9. With the ARX’s, I had the choice of either an 8.5 or 9.5, but not a 9. I opted for the latter and was pleasantly surprised by how well they fit. Yes, a tad bit big, but still snug and safe to ride in.

On top of that, take a look at the overall range of sizes, particularly the larger ones. I challenge you to find me another riding shoe that’s not only made, but stocked, in a US size 14 and 15. I’ll wait.

Size options are abundant with the ARX Air Riding Shoes; that much is clear. Aside from that, the fit is excellent. On first use, the fit is fairly snug, with the high-top design and protection working against you. Luckily, Sidi included a pull tab on the back that helped motivate my foot into the shoe.

After my testing period, I’m happy to say that the shoes still fit snug. Typically, I’d like my shoes to loosen up over time, or break in, but with riding gear, I expect the opposite. I don’t want my armor and protection to wear through normal use. That’s not a good sign of strong reinforcement.

As far as comfort goes, these shoes are a dream to wear. Whether I’m walking or riding, I didn’t have any pain in my feet, found the soles to be extremely cushy and supportive, and enjoyed my time wearing them.

I was afraid the larger size would be an issue, but it wasn’t at all. I don’t have any complaints when it comes to the size, fit, and comfort of the ARX Air Riding Shoes.

Size, Fit & Comfort: 100%

Good Protection For What They Are

Just by looking at the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes, I knew what I was getting into in terms of protection. They don’t make use of metal inserts in high-impact areas, nor do they incorporate highly-abrasion-resistant materials.

Yet, they are still certified to EN 13634:2017. They have low-profile D30 material around the ankle for impact absorption and energy dissipation. Furthermore, the heel and toe are reinforced for additional protection.

The ARX shoes weren’t designed to be the most protective short boots on the market, and I think it’s fair to say anyone considering buying them is not expecting them to be. With that being said, I think that Sidi could’ve incorporated a few more protective features while still maintaining a low profile. For example, an insert in the ankle wouldn’t add bulk to the shoe, but it can make a huge difference in a slide.

Protection: 75%

Value for Money

Coming in at a mid-range price, the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes have a hard time presenting their value for money.

For example, the TCX Street 3 Air Shoes come in at the same price point, look very similar, yet have a heap more features throughout the shoe. Some of the most notable features include an Ortholite footbed and D30 inserts on the malleolus.

Looking at cheaper shoes, the aforementioned Cortech “The Slayer” riding shoes have comparable features to the ARX Air’s, but cost over $40 less.

Now that’s not to say that the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes are overpriced. I think that they are an extremely comfortable shoe that a lot of riders will find value in, but unfortunately, that isn’t something I can provide a direct comparison as I haven’t worn the previously mentioned shoes above.

Value for Money: 70%

Final Verdict

Riding in the ARX Air Riding Shoes was a pleasure, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to review them. The shoes have a great design element to them, which will appeal to riders looking for a discreet, streetwear-inspired shoe.

While they aren’t the cheapest pair of riding shoes on the market, or the most protective, it is my belief that riders will find value in the ARX shoes through the comfort they provide both on and off the bike.

If staying calm, cool, and comfortable is most important to you, the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes will be a great fit for your closet.

Scoring

Design: 90%

Build Quality: 75%

Size, Fit & Comfort: 100%

Protection: 75%

Value for Money: 70%

Pros

Timeless look that blends with most streetwear-inspired gear

Exceptional comfort both on and off the bike

Rip-stop toe and D30 ankle

High traction rubber sole keeps your feet firmly planted on the controls

Available in large sizes for riders with big feet

Cons

Reflective elements clash with the overall design

No protective inserts throughout the shoe

Only two color choices

Fraying stitch brings into question the overall quality of the shoe

The price point is high to comparable riding shoes

Specifications

Manufacturer : Sidi

Price : $179.99

Colors : Black/White, Castian/Bronze

Sizes Available : 7, 8, 8.5, 9.5, 10, 11, 11.5, 12.5, 13.4, 14, 15

Review Period : April – May 2025

