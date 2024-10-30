Cortech “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” Review

Breakdown A veteran to Cortechs’s urban product line is the Slayer canvas riding shoes. These skater-style shoes offer high-level protection for riding through reinforcements on the ankle, toe, and heel and maximum comfort for walking all while sold at a very competitive price point. Build Quality 85 Fit & Comfort 85 Protection 70 Value for Money 100 Pros Stylish skate-inspired design, looks like casual footwear. Heavyweight canvas and suede leather provide durability and protection. Lightweight with medium-density foam padding, great for everyday wear. Spacious fit, ideal for wide feet or high arches. Breathable, suitable for both warm and cooler temperatures. High-density, anti-slip rubber sole provides decent grip on most surfaces. True-to-size fit, offering good comfort without being too tight. Cons Anti-slip sole struggles on wet or dusty surfaces. Lacks a CE safety certification, which may be important for some riders. No toe reinforcement panel for additional foot-shifter protection. Could benefit from a side zipper for easier on/off wear. Not as protective as full motorcycle boots, especially in extreme riding conditions. 85 Buy Now Helmet House

Review Summary

Cortech’s The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes

One fateful night I was scrolling through my instagram feed and came across a motorcycle influencer wearing what I thought to be a pair of Vans while riding. I investigated further as I noticed the logo was different and to my surprise I learned that they were in fact riding shoes. Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” to be exact! I’ve skateboarded a good chunk of my childhood so I immediately reached out to Cortech to secure myself a pair. Here’s my experience wearing them for the last 6 weeks:

First Impressions

There’s nothing better than coming home to a large box filled with motorcycle goodies on your porch. A huge shoutout goes out to Helmet House for making this review possible. Fresh out of the box, these riding shoes looked like a pair of kicks I could ride my board around the block in. When I picked them up, I could feel they had all the necessary protection points and were a great quality pair of shoes.

I undid the laces, slipped them on and went for a stroll around my house. I was surprised at how comfortable they were. Even with all of the protection built into these shoes, they are fairly light weight and have the comfort of a normal shoe.

Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” were ready to ride with right out of the box and did not require any break in period.

Skate-Style Design

Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” is made out of a durable heavy-weight canvas. They are a part of Cortech’s boot line of products. At the time of purchase, these shoes were offered in black and limited edition flag. I went with the classic black colorway, which also came with additional black laces. Cortech continually offers limited edition versions of these shoes so stay up to date for the drops by following them on their instagram!

Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” are made out of heavyweight canvas with a suede leather outer shell on the heel and toe for enhanced safety. After riding in them I was impressed with how the material held up. With the absence of a reinforcement panel on the toe for protection against the foot shifter, I thought for sure that there would be significant wear and tear. This was not the case.

Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” utilize a medium-density foam padding which ensures comfort. So comfortable that you can use these as everyday shoes for walking around. What I also like about these shoes is that they have a high-density, anti-slip rubber skate sole that assists with grip and protection. I’ll speak more about this in the protection category.

Overall, the build quality is solid for these shoes. They’re a clean, simple, skater-esque riding shoe. They have all the essential design features for comfort, safety and style. If I were to suggest 1 thing to Cortech about the design it would be to look into adding a side zip. I’ve been babied with my prior riding boot the TCX Hero 2 WP Boots, in the sense that they are so easy to take on and off. Not that I can’t tie my shoes, but we all know how long and annoying it can be to gear up, sometimes the little convenient features go a long way with customer experience!

Build Quality Rating: 85%

Are They Comfortable?

Since taking them out of the box I have never had a complaint about the comfort of these shoes. I have a high arch and wide feet, so rigid shoes in the past have created some discomfort for me. This was not the case with Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes”. They feel spacious when wearing and do not constrict my feet. I’ve worn them through grocery stores while running errands and found no difficulty walking through aisles looking for some snacks.

I’ve had the liberty of testing these shoes out in Canadian September & October. We experience a fluctuation of temperatures during this time from 25 degrees to 10 degrees. I’ve found that they are fantastic for the warmer season as your feet do not overheat. They are breathable as a result of being made out of canvas and suede. I’ve also noted they they hold up well on cooler fall rides. I’ve worn simple mid socks and my feet did not experience any discomfort from the cold during my fall rides.

With that being said, the comfort of these shoes was shockingly impressive. At this price point I thought for sure I would have some complaint or discomfort with the shoes but they are very enjoyable to ride in. One thing I would suggest to Cortech to take this shoe to the next level is to add an Ortholite Foam insole. It would improve the walking experience immensely for riders who are spending all day in these shoes.

Fit & Comfort Rating – 85%

As I’ve mentioned time and time again in my reviews, I have weirdly shaped feet. I have a high arch and to make matters worse, they’re also wide. This creates some difficulty when buying shoes.

With some shoes I found them to be too narrow which caused blisters on the side, while others were way too tight on the dorsum causing my foot to lose blood circulation. Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” doesn’t give me any issues at all. They fit true to size and feel quite spacious without being loose.

High-Level Protection

All riders should invest in protective riding gear, regardless of their experience level. You never know what will happen on the road so you should always be dressed for the worst-case scenario. Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” may look like a skate shoe but it is fully equipped to keep your feet safe while riding.

These features include:

Heavyweight canvas and suede leather outer shell

TechnoGI thermoplastic molded heel and toe cap

Dual-density molded and contoured ankle protectors

Uni-directional anti-twist molded PPE midsole

High-density, anti-slip rubber skate sole

Medium-density foam padding and polyester mesh lining

However, I do have a couple of nitpicks with regard to protective features. First, the anti-slip rubber skate sole isn’t the greatest. I’ve found that on wet or dusty surfaces the grip gives out, so you should still be cautious when planting your feet. Secondly, these boots have not been tested and CE Certified. CE certified products give customers confidence that they are protected in disastrous situations, it would have been a nice bonus if Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes”. If that is a deal breaker for you when purchasing riding gear, Cortechs new version of this shoe “Menace Riding Shoe” is CE certified to EN 13634:2017.

Aside from a few nitpicks, these shoes provide a good amount of protection for users. Obviously they’re not a full-riding boot that also protects the shin, but they hold up well for a boot that’s designed to mimic a skate shoe.

Protection Rating: 70%

Should you buy a pair?

All at the fantastic price of $124.99, Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” offer an excellent blend of style, comfort, and protection for riders who prefer a casual, skate-inspired look without sacrificing essential safety features. Their durable canvas and suede construction, along with molded protective elements, make them a solid choice for everyday riding. Despite a few minor drawbacks—such as the anti-slip sole’s performance in wet conditions and the lack of CE certification—the shoes hold up remarkably well, especially considering the price point.

If you’re looking for versatile riding shoes that you can comfortably wear both on and off the bike, these deliver in terms of comfort and fit, even for riders with wide or high-arched feet. While more advanced protective boots may be necessary for extreme conditions or longer tours, Cortech’s “The Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes” are a fantastic option for urban riding and casual cruising. They are by far one of the best looking and performing, cost effective riding shoes in the market today!

Value For Money Rating: 100%

Overall Rating: 100%

Specifications

Manufacturer : Cortech

: Cortech Price : $124.99

: $124.99 Colors : Black

: Black Sizes Available : 7-14

: 7-14 Review Period: September-October 2024

