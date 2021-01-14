SA1NT Announces Jump into North American Market

The Australian motorcycle apparel company SA1NT, has announced its entrance into North America with local distribution. This announcement came today after much anticipation for the company to expand outside of Australia. SA1NT will be in North America in 2021 with its own direct-to-market online and warehousing solution.

SA1NT was originally developed by riders for riders. They have answered the prayers of all riders looking to wear protective gear without announcing it to the world. SA1NT’s “UNBREAKABLE” fabric technology combines style and safety as they are the innovators of “the world’s strongest denim”.

The Australian company is proud to offer the North American market a technical solution without looking technical. This means their gear looks like regular, everyday clothing but offers the protection you would expect in obvious-looking motorcycle gear and more. SA1NT’s jeans offer amazing comfort and protection as they are 200 times stronger than denim. They have a slide time of six seconds or 246 feet thanks to the 66% Dyneema® in the material.

Per SA1NT’s press release, The brand has plans to expand its offering of men’s and women’s apparel in 2021. However, it’s most-immediate priority will be driving increased awareness within the core North American riding community about its game-changing fabric and its unrivaled promise of protection without sacrificing an ounce of style and comfort.

