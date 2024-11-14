Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves Hands-On Review

Richa Atlantic GTX Waterproof Gloves Review Summary Breakdown The Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves are heated, insulated, and waterproof winter gloves with D3O knuckle protection. Are you looking for a new pair of protective winter gloves? Read our hands-on review to learn more. Build Quality Comfort Protection Waterproofing Value Pros Solid Construction Comfort, Amazing Heat Dual Source Heating (12V from the bike or optional battery pack) CE Level Protection Waterproof Women’s sizes available Touch Screen Fingertips Cons It is a little bulky when using the battery pack The battery pack is an extra cost Expensive pair of gloves 4.7 Buy Now Richa

The Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves are cold-weather gloves designed for comfort and functionality. They will keep hands warm on cold rides and cost about $250, plus $150 for the optional batteries and charger.

It is excellent that the gloves can be powered from the bike or optional battery packs. It would be nice if Richa included the battery packs as standard.

Thanks to the large buttons, the heating controls are easy to operate, even with the gloves on.

The gloves also feature a visor wipe on the left index finger, a handy addition for clearing rain or snow from your helmet visor. The fingertips are touchscreen-sensitive.

The Inferno gloves have CE Level 1 D3O knuckle protection and reflective elements for visibility.

Heated gear is excellent on cold-weather rides, but the added bulk due to insulation, wiring, and battery packs is a drawback.

The cost will put these gloves out of the reach of many riders.

Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves: Heated 12 Volt Winter Gloves

During reviews earlier this season, I was very impressed by the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket and Pants and the Adventure X-Over Mid Boots. Richa suggested I try the Inferno 12V Heated gloves later in the season. Naturally, I agreed.

The Inferno 12V Heated are cold-weather heated gloves for around $250. They are waterproof, have D3O CE Level 1 knuckle protection, and offer great cold-weather comfort.

I tested the gloves this fall on my Husqvarna Norden 901 (with the heated grips turned off).

I received the gloves and the other Richa gear in the middle of summer, so I would have to wait several months to get the opportunity to test them properly.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952 when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified. In 2015, Richa also received a GORE-TEX® license for their motorcycle clothing.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. It offers a full range of products for any budget, staying true to its motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

I thank Felice, Faustine, and the folks at Richa for allowing me to review the Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves.

Features

Several features stand out on the Inferno 12V Heated gloves.

Features:

Dual power heating, either portable battery packs or power for the bike

Waterproof

D3O® impact knuckle foam

Anti-abrasion SuperFabric zones for slide protection

Wrist closure and storm gauntlet

Visit the Richa Inferno 12V Heated product page for a complete list of features.

First Impressions

When I opened the package, I was immediately impressed by the simple design and seamless integration of the D3O knuckle protection and SuperFabric. The gloves are well constructed and have a quality look and feel.

The first few rides with gloves started cool, and warmer temperatures were forecast. I used the battery packs to generate heat and carried a lighter pair of gloves for later in the day as the temperature warmed up.

Later in the autumn, I would truly appreciate the ability to plug the gloves directly into the bike.

After several weeks of autumn riding, these are my thoughts on the Richa Inferno 12V Heated Gloves.

Richa Inferno 12V Heated Glove Construction

Outer Shell

The outer shell is mainly textile. The palm is suede and has an additional layer of patterned leather.

The back of the hand and gauntlet are polyester with D3O CE Level 1 knuckle protection. The finger boxes combine leather and nylon with stretch panels at the knuckle for extra comfort.

All the protective padding and additional leather are double-stitched.

Outershell

65 % Polyester

25% Genuine Leather

7% Polyamide

2% PU

1% Elastane

D30 Knuckle Protector

Lining

100% Polyester

Protection

The Richa Inferno 12V Heated features multiple layers of protection:

Mainly polyester construction with leather/suede palms.

A second layer of patterned leather is on the thumb and base of the fingers.

Palm heel padding with SuperFabric for added skid resistance.

Additional leather and padding run up the outside of the palm to the end of the pinky finger.

Wrist closure to ensure the gloves stay on and gauntlet cinch to ensure the weather stays out.

D3O Level 1 knuckle protection.

Although the gloves have a lot of built-in protection, many people feel that a hard palm slider is necessary. Richa has used SuperFabric on the padding as a replacement for the slider. This addition helps improve overall comfort and remove bulk. In addition, the knuckles have D30 CE Level 1 Knuckle Protection (KP) rated armor.

There is a CE standard for motorcycle gloves, EN 13594:2015, with two categories: Level 1 and Level 2. Motorcycle gloves with Level 1 performance provide lower protection but greater flexibility than Level 2. In contrast, Level 2 gloves provide increased safety but may not be as flexible as Level 1 gloves due to their increased protective armor.

Another form of safety is using reflective elements, such as dual stripes across the fingers and gauntlet. Reflective elements are often forgotten (or not expected) on gloves. Nice touch!

Heat Source

The interior contains heating elements placed throughout the hand and fingers. The heat zones are well-placed and cover a large area. Heat generation is outstanding with the portable battery and when plugged into the bike.

12V Bike Usage

First, you must connect the 12V fused wiring harness to the motorcycle. Installation is relatively simple, but if you feel uncomfortable with this task, have it done by your local shop.

Usability is simple. After the harness is installed:

Place the y-cable inside your jacket with the two male plugs emerging from the ends of the sleeves, and connect one plug to each glove.

Pull the single male plug from the bottom of your jacket and connect it to the female plug on the built-in battery cable.

When you start the engine, the push button lights up blue when first used, or it will remember the last temperature setting and display the corresponding color.

Press the push button until the desired temperature is reached.

For extended cold-weather riding and peace of mind, I would lean toward a 12-volt system that plugs into the bike directly.

12V Battery Pack Usage (Optional)

You can also order the Gerbing Battery Set, which includes two 12V Lithium batteries and a dual wall charger.

Again, usability is simple.

CHARGING THE PORTABLE BATTERIES

The batteries must be fully charged before use.

Connect both male connectors of the batteries to the charger’s two female connectors.

Plug the charger into the wall socket.

Each Xtreme 12v battery has a light at the bottom to indicate its charge. One blue light or a flashing light means the battery is almost flat, while four blue lights indicate the battery is fully charged. A red light will appear when charging.

The red light on the charger will turn green when the batteries are sufficiently charged.

Repeat this process between uses as necessary.

CONNECTING THE BATTERIES TO YOUR HEATED GLOVES

Disconnect the batteries from the charger.

Connect the battery to the glove’s power jack.

With its internal memory, the push button will light up blue when first used or remember the last temperature setting and display the corresponding color.

Press the push button until the desired temperature is reached.

To check the battery level of charge:

LED lights to indicate the remaining power will illuminate (4 lights indicate a full charge, and one light is 25% charge.

Temperature Controller

Built-in rubberized controller switch

To turn the gloves on, press and hold the button. Eco (Blue), Normal (Orange), Inferno (Red). Press and hold the button to turn it off.

When you receive the gloves, the Inferno heat setting (the highest setting – red light) comes locked. You need to unlock the Inferno setting The first time you want to use it.

On first use, the push button will remain blue.

PRESS AND HOLD the button for 10 seconds: this starts the unlocking process, which takes about 10 seconds. The button automatically turns off and then on again, showing the red light.

Only now, release the button.

The hottest setting is now unlocked and always available.

The controller has internal memory and will remember the last heat setting; thus, it may directly switch on the inferno setting. Therefore, after unlocking, return the glove to eco mode by pressing the push button for about 2 seconds (blue light).

Use the same procedure with the other glove.

Richa has a warning regarding using the Inferno (Red) setting.

When using your gloves with our 12V portable batteries or directly connected to your vehicle’s 12V battery, the highest heat level (red), when unlocked, will be reached over time. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you only use this setting outdoors at low ambient temperatures and when there is a strong chill factor.

Unlocking this heat level is the responsibility of the user. Richa NV (BE) disclaims all responsibility for any incidents that may occur while using this setting.

Never leave your gloves switched on when not wearing them, regardless of the connection mode used.

Waterproofing

The Inferno 12V Heated gloves use Aquashell waterproofing. Aquashell is a cost-effective alternative to Gore-Tex.

We have had little rain in my area this autumn, so I could not ride in steady rain during my testing period.

Plan B was first to spray the gloves in the kitchen sink. The Inferno gloves passed this test easily. Next, I filled the sink and dunked the gloves for several minutes. Again, there is no water penetration.

I understand this differs from long-term riding in the rain, but hopefully, it indicates the Inferno gloves’ waterproofing ability.

Wiper Blade

The Inferno 12V Heated gloves include a rubber wiper blade on the left index finger. Although I could not test the gloves in the rain, the blade was useful in wiping away mist on several foggy mornings. I appreciated the added functionality to the product.

Touch Screen Finger Tips

The Inferno gloves come equipped with touch-sensitive fingertips. This feature is great on any pair of gloves, especially winter gloves. The only drawback is that the fingers are bulkier on winter gloves, so you will only perform simple tasks on your favorite device.

Branding

The branding is grey on black, which I like. Richa branding is on the back of the gauntlet, the wrist closure, and the visor wiper blade. Richa, Powered by Gerbing, can be found on the battery pocket and the control switch.

Colorways

The Inferno 12V Heated gloves are only available in black.

Overall Build Quality

The Richa Inferno 12V Heated gloves appear to be very well built. During my review period, I have not encountered any problems with the gloves’ build quality or the charging system.

Richa Inferno 12V Heated Glove Fit & Feel

Sizing

Depending on the manufacturer, I wear either a large or extra-large. Because of this, I always refer to the sizing charts. My hand measures about 9 in (23 cm). Using the Size Chart Guide, I would be a size Large. The last Richa gloves I reviewed fit snugly, so I moved to an X-large. The fit was excellent.

The Inferno is available in seven sizes for men: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, 2X-Large, 3X-Large, and 4X-Large.

And six sizes for women: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, 2X-Large

Comfort

The gloves include multiple materials, which allows for a short break-in period. The fingers are pre-curved with accordion knuckles for better articulation. There is elastic at the wrist, making it easy for the gloves to slip on and remove.

As with most insulated gloves, there is added bulk, which is compounded when using the portable battery pack. However, the comfort of having heat and insulation easily outweighs the added bulk. In addition, the polyester liner makes for a very comfortable interior feel.

The full-length gauntlet fits nicely over jacket sleeves to avoid cold air coming up your sleeve.

Retention

The Inferno 12V Heated uses a velcro at the wrist and a drawstring at the gauntlet to keep things snug and the weather out.

Care and Maintenance

Do not wash your Richa Inferno Heated Gloves! Clean the outside of the gloves with a damp cloth and lukewarm water and leave them to dry at room temperature. Then, treat the dry gloves with leather conditioner. If you wish, you can treat the inside with an antibacterial spray.

If you need to store your gloves for a long time, store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Make sure that your gloves are dry before storing them, and be sure to disconnect them from the battery. Do not store your gloves in a plastic bag.

Warranty

RICHA offers a 2-year warranty on the complete collection: motorcycle jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Richa Inferno 12V Heated Glove Road Testing

I received the gloves in the middle of summer, along with other Richa gear. So, I would have to wait several months to test them properly.

Because the heated gloves have a focused use, I got less mileage than typical for a review. That said, I managed over twelve hundred kilometers. Most of my use was between 0°C (32°F) and 15°C (60°F).

I did most of my initial testing on cool days, shorter rides, or day rides where the temperatures increased to the point where winter gloves were not required for the later parts of the ride. I also used the portable battery pack on the lowest setting on these rides (Normal was too warm).

My brother Bob and a friend Tim do a 600 km loop through Algonquin Park (a large Ontario Provincial Park) to see the colors every autumn. This year’s ride got postponed to the third week in October. This ride will be a great test of the Inferno gloves.

My brother Bob takes this picture of Tim and me every time we pass through Algonquin Park.

The weather forecast called for a clear day but cold. When I left the house, it was 1°C (34°F). My plan…run the portable battery on Eco to determine the maximum real-world battery life.

My first stop was for fuel, and after five minutes, I had already increased the controller from Eco to Normal. The Norden 901 warning alerted me to ride cautiously in freezing conditions. As I headed north to meet Tim, the temperature dropped below freezing. An hour later, my hands were comfortable, not hot or cold.

Our next leg was a two-hour ride to meet my brother. As we approached our meeting place, the temperature had increased to over 5°C (40°F), so I decided to reduce the controller to the low setting. As we reached the meeting location, both gloves lost battery power. So you don’t have to do the math. That’s about three hours on the Normal setting.

The next leg of our ride would take us through the park to our halfway point, a small town on the east side. I plugged the gloves into the bike power on the low setting for this leg. The temperature gradually reached about 10°C (50°F), and my hands were comfortable.

After lunch, the temperature crept higher. For my journey home, I unplugged the power and tried the gloves as regular insulated riding gloves. The gloves worked great until the temperature was over 15°C (60°F), and my hands started getting warm.

So, what did I learn from this ride?

For long, all-day rides in cold weather, plug the gloves into the bike power and save the portable batteries for times off the bike.

In real-world applications, the portable battery will last about three hours in the Normal setting. (For context, off the bike and under ideal conditions, I was able to obtain about six hours on Eco and four hours on Normal)

From -5°C (23°F) to 5°C (40°F), the Normal setting works great.

From 5°C (40°F) to 10°C (50°F), the Eco setting works best.

No heat is required above 10°C (50°F). Just let the insulated glove do its thing.

Above 15°C (60°F), and it’s time to switch gloves.

It would be well below freezing for me to need the Inferno setting.

I also learned that you can never tell what Mother Nature has in store for you. The ride described above was four days ago (the third week of October). Today, I just returned from another ride with Bob and Tim. The day started at 15°C (60°F); by mid-afternoon, it was 27°C (80°F). There was no need for winter gloves today—crazy!

Conclusion

The positives for these gloves keep adding up, and the negatives are few.

The Richa Inferno gloves produce excellent heat levels, are waterproof, have CE Level D3O knuckle protection, and several other features.

I was an avid snowmobiler long before I rode motorcycles. I may lend the Inferno gloves to a few friends to try on the sled. The Inferno mode was too warm during my testing, but it would be a game changer when the temperature hits -20°C (-4°F).

I have a few negatives. First, the bulk of all winter gloves is compounded by adding battery packs. This negative is quickly forgiven when the heat hits your hands. The second is the price. At around $400, as tested, many riders will be priced out of this purchase.

That said, if you spend a lot of time riding in cold and wet conditions, the Richa Inferno gloves are a good investment.

I know I will ride in them whenever the temperature dips near freezing.

Pros

Solid Construction

Comfort, Amazing Heat

Dual Source Heating (12V from the bike or battery pack)

Waterproof

CE Level Protection

Women’s sizes available

Touch Screen Fingertips

Cons

It is a little bulky when using the battery pack

The battery pack is an extra cost

Expensive

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) Approximately Men’s $250, Women’s $230. Optional Portable Battery Kit $150

(When Tested) Approximately Men’s $250, Women’s $230. Optional Portable Battery Kit $150 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Black

Black Sizes: Men: S to 4XL, Women: XS to 2XL

Men: S to 4XL, Women: XS to 2XL Review Period: September and October 2024

