Rich Motorcycle History Uncovered at Peterson Museum’s ADV: Overland Exhibit

Got the itch to put some miles in?

Fear not – there’s still a couple of things to do in the country before pockets are emptied into gas tanks, and parking receipts are exchanged for plane tickets.

The Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has a treat that they have installed for July 3rd – and the highlights feature Long-Distance, Round-the-World, and Off-World Exploration.

Labeled ‘ADV: Overland’, the installation will show off a slew of some of the most famous overland treks, futuristic concepts, and motorcycles that contributed to travel.

23 adventure-touring bikes from 1930 to the present will be stationed on the floor, as well as sci-fi and NASA off-world exploration vehicles.

Here’s a list of the more famous two-wheeled machines that will be on the floor:

1903 California: The first motorized vehicle to travel coast to coast.

1912 Henderson Four: The same as was used in the first motorcycle trip around the world.

1915 Harley-Davidson 11-F, with sidecar: A bike identical to the model used by Effie and Avie Hotchkiss, who became the first women to ride across the USA.

1932 Douglas “Mastiff”: The same motorcycle that inspired Robert Edison Fulton Jr.’s novel, “One Man Caravan.”

1933 Puch 250SL: The first motor vehicle to overland from Europe to India.

1948 Indian 348 Chief: The only line to be revived after World War II.

1962 Harley-Davidson Panhead Chopper: The same as the model ridden around the world by ‘RTW Doug.’

1964 Honda CL72 Baja Scrambler: The homage to Dave Ekins’ first timed run down Baja.

1966 Triumph T120: The model that won the Baja 1000.

1974 BMW R60/6: The same that inspired the book “Lone Rider” by Elspeth Beard.

2002 BMW 1150GS: A bike with an impressive fuel capacity that’s been used around the world multiple times.

2007 KTM 690 Rally Factory: The bike rode and raced around the world by Lyndon Poskitt.

1906/2019 Contal Mototri: The veteran of the Peking to Paris rally.

2019 Harley-Davidson Livewire: Harley Davidson’s all-electric motorcycle, used in the “Long Way Up” television series.

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America: Harley Davidson’s first adventure bike.

There will also be a handful of space vehicles on display – both real and fictitious, as listed below:

2021 Tardigrade concept electric Lunar motorcycle (oooh, shiny.)

2018 chariot from the “Lost in Space” television series

1996 model of the Sojourner rover.

1965 chariot (a spitting likeness) from the “Lost in Space” television series

A model of the Opportunity MER-1 rover

The robotic spacecraft that presently holds the long-distance record in off-world overlanding

Terry L. Karges, Executive Director of the Peterson Automotive Museum, has said in a statement:

“We are proud to partner with Motorcycle Arts Foundation to gather this impressive display of vehicles in the spirit of adventure. Coming on the heels of a global pandemic, ‘ADV: Overland’ is an important retrospective of the freedom of exploration, to go where no one has ever gone and accomplish things that no one has ever accomplished.”

“This visionary spirit drives innovation in transportation and has inspired this exhibit.”

Grab Your half-eaten sandwich and gloves, jacket, pantaloons, helmet, goggles (ATGATT, people) – and ride over to The Peterson Automotive Museum’s website for more information.