The 2021 KTM 65 SX: More Fun In The Sun For The Young Ones

The 2021 KTM 65 SX is a fully fledged racing bike, designed for the young rider between the ages of 7 and 12. This 2021 model is a step above the beginner bike that the 50 SX is, the 65 SX is powered by a 65cc two-stroke single that develops 16 HP, passing it through a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Austrian company doesn’t skimp out on much, and as such the 65 SX comes with WP XAct suspension front and rear, combined with disc brakes front and rear and a super lightweight frame of steel alloy that ensures the bike can go, stop, and jump with the best of them in the highly competitive 65cc class

KTM, being the race winning company they are, has also specified that the 65 SX, without any modifications, can also compete in cross country races, as well as hill scrambles and rock scrambles. Despite the bike being primarily meant for motocross, it’s perfectly capable of winning races of any type, something that comes through the successes of the KTM Dakar and KTM SuperCross teams.

The 2021 KTM 65 SX starts at $5,099 USD / $5,899 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 65 SX in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,099 USD / $5,899 CAD

$5,099 USD / $5,899 CAD Key Features:

6-speed manual transmission WP XAct racing suspension included Kickstarter only, no electric start

Main Specs Engine Type: 65cc two-stroke single

65cc two-stroke single Horsepower: 16 HP

16 HP Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : 125 lbs (approx 57 kg)

: 125 lbs (approx 57 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Kawasaki KX65

Yamaha YZ65

Honda CRF50F

2021 KTM 65 SX Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 65cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

Power 16 HP Bore x Stroke 45 mm x 40.5 mm EMS Power in KW Starter Kickstarter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc clutch, Formula hydraulics Transmission 6-Speed Chain 1/2 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm Suspension Rear XACT WP mono shock Brakes Front 198 mm,Disc brake

Brakes Rear 160 mm, Disc brake

Suspension travel (front) 215 mm Suspension travel (rear) 270 mm Tank capacity (approx.) 3.5 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 280 mm Seat Height 750 mm Wet Weight 53 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 65 SX Features

Engine The KTM 65 SX features cutting-edge 2-stroke technology and an easy-to-shift 6-speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch. Benefitting from a reworked ignition curve, the cylinder, with its pressure-controlled exhaust valve, continues to provide class-leading power and plenty of torque.



Cylinder The high performance cylinder features a pressure-controlled exhaust valve (PCEV) and provides unrivaled performance within the highly competitive 65 cc class.



Clutch An outstanding feature of the KTM 65 SX is the hydraulic clutch made by Formula. It provides easy clutch action and well-defined modulation.



Cooling An intelligent cooling circuit with integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators improves the heat dissipation and ensures a constant temperature balance for consistent, high performance.



Transmission The 85 SX features a light and robust 6-speed gearbox. The gear ratios have been developed to perfectly match the characteristics of the engine, while easy and precise shifting allows the rider to select the next gear quickly and confidently. The gearbox features a new drive shaft which uses a screw for front sprocket fixation and diaphragm spring instead of a circlip, ensuring secure front sprocket fixation. Another highlight of the 85 SX transmission is the “no-dirt” gear shifter. Similar to the footpeg design, it prevents the build-up of dirt and ensures the next gear is always available, no matter what the conditions.



Frame The modern frame is made from lightweight, high strength chromoly steel profiles and combines maximum longitudinal stiffness with optimum torsional rigidity. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, but also outstanding stability.



Swingarm The KTM 65 SX is fitted with a lightweight cast aluminum swingarm. Conceived using the latest in calculation and simulation software, the focus of the design was for minimum weight, optimum stiffness and precisely defined flexibility. In addition, it features a robust 2-compound chain guide, similar to the full-size models.



Wheels Like the full-size KTM Factory racers, the 65 SX has super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims providing the highest strength and durability. The OEM MAXXIS knobby tires grip superbly on any surface.



Handlebar The high-quality anodized handlebar made from aluminum alloy has the perfect bend to suit the ergonomics and the highest strength. A slide pad on the handlebar brace protects the rider in the event of contact.



2021 KTM 65 SX Photos

2021 KTM 65 SX Videos

N/A