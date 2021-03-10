The 2021 KTM 65 SX: More Fun In The Sun For The Young Ones
The 2021 KTM 65 SX is a fully fledged racing bike, designed for the young rider between the ages of 7 and 12. This 2021 model is a step above the beginner bike that the 50 SX is, the 65 SX is powered by a 65cc two-stroke single that develops 16 HP, passing it through a 6-speed manual transmission.
The Austrian company doesn’t skimp out on much, and as such the 65 SX comes with WP XAct suspension front and rear, combined with disc brakes front and rear and a super lightweight frame of steel alloy that ensures the bike can go, stop, and jump with the best of them in the highly competitive 65cc class
KTM, being the race winning company they are, has also specified that the 65 SX, without any modifications, can also compete in cross country races, as well as hill scrambles and rock scrambles. Despite the bike being primarily meant for motocross, it’s perfectly capable of winning races of any type, something that comes through the successes of the KTM Dakar and KTM SuperCross teams.
The 2021 KTM 65 SX starts at $5,099 USD / $5,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,099 USD / $5,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension included
- Kickstarter only, no electric start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 65cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: 16 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 125 lbs (approx 57 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX65
- Yamaha YZ65
- Honda CRF50F
2021 KTM 65 SX Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|65cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|16 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|45 mm x 40.5 mm
|EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Kickstarter
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc clutch, Formula hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|1/2 x 1/4″
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm
|Suspension Rear
|XACT WP mono shock
|Brakes Front
|198 mm,Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|160 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|215 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|270 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|3.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|280 mm
|Seat Height
|750 mm
|Wet Weight
|53 kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
