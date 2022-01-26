ProTaper Gives Powersports Industry First-Ever Aluminum/Carbon Fiber MotoCross Handlebar

Lighter and Stronger – So You Can Go Harder, Faster, for Longer

If there’s one thing that the good MX riders of our community need, it’s strong stuff that can take a beating on the hills and valleys of our country – and ProTaper has just done us a solid with the debut of the industry’s the first-ever carbon fiber/Aluminum handlebar.

Build for Motocross, by Motocross enthusiasts, MPN tells us that the aluminum handlebar is wrapped in uni-directional, unwoven carbon fiber for ‘maximum longitudinal strength,’ purported to be twice as strong as when the carbon is woven.

Other benefits?

Apart from creating “the lightest 1.125-inch handlebar in the industry,” ProTaper’s unit – christened the ACF Handlebar – boasts a decrease in weight by 20% compared to the competition, an ‘unrivaled impact absorption,’ and ProTaper’s unique ‘Control+’ design, which gives riders extra space on the handlebar to mount controls without compromising on ergonomics and balance.

“The handlebar is the most critical element in a rider’s control of the bike,” enthuses Randy Valade, brand director for ProTaper.

“This innovation in design offers greater control, greater comfort, increased ability to mount crucial controls and reduces weight by up to 20%. Riders have been seeking this advantage for years and now ProTaper will deliver it to them.”

The ACF Handlebar is available for $139.99 USD, with four different bends available to the rider; the CR High, Carmichael, Henry/Reed and SX Race bends.

Let us know if you plan on trying this handlebar out – while we’ve reviewed handlebar risers, handlebar accessories like bags and conversion kits, we’ve yet to get our hands on one of these….maybe we can convince our man Jimbo to try one out sometime…

For more related articles, head over to our archives where we cover everything from Industry Headers, to custom eye candy, to the latest gear on the grind.

Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from ProTaper *