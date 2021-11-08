MIPS:  Freestyle Motocross Icon Carey Hart for Brand Ambassador

Our favorite helmet-based safety technology company has just announced a partnership with Carey Hart – a freestyle motocross pioneer, former championship-winning race team owner, and prominent industry businessman known for being the first motorcyclist to perform a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle.

The press release states that Hart will “serve as a safety ambassador for the Swedish company through his longstanding ties with Mips partners Fox Racing and Bell Helmets.”

Upon his retirement from the race scene, Hart “transitioned into race team ownership, where he, partner Ricky Carmichael, and rider Ken Roczen captured the 2016 AMA Pro Motocross Championship under the RCH Racing banner.”

The big bang happened in his career, though, when Hart became an ambassador for Indian Motorcycles and introduced The Good Ride to the masses – his philanthropic organization currently in partnership with Infinite Hero, a military charity that gives back 100% with proceeds going directly to helping veterans in need.

“Family serves as the cornerstone of all Hart’s endeavors and also serves as the foundation of his ambassadorship with Mips, where together this newfound partnership will aim to raise awareness around head protection and encourage the utilization of added safety in helmets,” continues the release.

“’Protect yourself, protect your family’ is a guiding principle that motivated me to get more involved with head protection and helmet safety,” adds Hart. “As a freestyle competitor, racer, and lifelong rider, I know first hand that your choice of helmet can be a life-changing decision.”

“Mips has invested more than two decades of research into its technology and continues to make improvements to its patented safety system. The peace of mind and increased level of trust I feel whenever I strap on a Fox or Bell helmet equipped with Mips’ technology is something I hope all riders take advantage of, and I’ve made the commitment to put my wife (celebrity and singer P!nk) and kids (Willow and Jameson) in helmets that only feature the yellow dot.”

“If it’s good enough for me, then I know it’s what’s best for them.”

Amen to that.

We can’t wait to see what the Mips x Hart collab comes up with; in the meantime, make sure to leave your thoughts below, check out Mips’ official website for more information and, as always, stay safe on the twisties.