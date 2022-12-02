MV Agusta: The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro

The Italians have a new bike to welcome to their lineup! She’s bigger, arguably better, and as always, beautiful –

WBW, meet the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro.

Considered to be one of the more aesthetically beautiful bike models on the market, the Superveloce was founded on the iconic Brutale 1000 RR; as such, this particular Superveloce sports a limited fleet, as well as a lickable lineup of specs.

Meet MV Agusta’s new limited-edition model: The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

Instead of the 800 triple variant, a unit that sold out in mere hours (via CycleWorld), the 1000 Serie Oro sports a ‘brutal’ heart identical to her founder: A 998cc inline-four, capable of a drool-worthy “210.9bhp @ 13,000rpm (or 215 with the racing kit fitted), along with 116.5Nm torque @ 11,000rpm” (via Motorcycle Sports).

The punch is complemented by an appetizing, fully adjustable Öhlins Nix EC fork, complete with electric compression and rebound,dressed with TiN trim at the front. An additional aperitif is served in the rear shock: Öhlins EC TTX (electronically adjustable), with an Öhlins steering damper (also electronically adjustable).

Moving on to the next course, we see for stopping power a set of monobloc calipers (Brembo Stylema), accompanied by a single two-piston caliper at the back and all managed by Continental’s MK 100 ABS system.

The whole package rolls on one-of-a-kind forged aluminum wheels, created just for the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, courtesy of CRC.

On to the chef-d’oeuvre: Updated tech.

“The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro gets a specially designed ECU (Engine Control Unit), with adjustments made to the MV’s electronically assisted gearbox, cornering ABS, and rear wheel damping systems,” supplies Motorcycle Sports.

“You also get eight levels of traction control, while the IMU (inertial measurement unit) handles wheel control.”

MV certainly didn’t skimp on this beauty – and if the sweet addition of a 5.5”, TFT screen (capable of smartphone connectivity) doesn’t show it off, the delectable, specially-designed, four-pipe titanium exhaust courtesy of Arrow might just do the trick.

All in all, an exclusive build we don’t expect to see on the market for long; expect a 427lb dry weight for the debut, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.