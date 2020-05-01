MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Enters Production

A Long Wait

MV Agusta recently resumed production after the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy. With the company back to work, production begins on the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro. The bike was confirmed for production roughly this time last year, and it has taken this long for MV Agusta to get around to making a production motorcycle happen.

Little changed from the concept bike that first started the frenzy around this bike. The Superveloce 800 Serie Oro is a beautiful machine, and after some public fanfare and a controversial advertisement, the machine is now being made in Italy.

The Italian motorcycle news site Motociclismo posted images of the bike and helped brake the news after the company made an announcement on its Facebook page. The announcement was simple and said, “The best way to start again after the long isolation.”

I’m excited to see the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro being made, but even more so, I’m excited to see MV Agusta back to business. The company isn’t the only Italian motorcycle manufacturer back to work recently. Ducati reopened its facilities, and then not long after that Energica did the same. This should give the motorcycle world hope that things will soon return to something a lot more normal.