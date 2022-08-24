2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Is a Celebration of MV Augusta Greatness

The MV Agusta Superveloce added to its 2022 catalog the new special version, AGO, in honor of Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta rider during his most successful years.

This nostalgic Italian-made motorbike is limited to 311 units, the first 15 being the most special as they have the personal signature of Giacomo Agostini himself and a plate with unique graphics representing the title and year he won.

The style and design of the MV Agusta Superveloce AGO are inspired by Giacomo Agostini’s MV Agusta 500 3-cylinder in the 1970s, with the classic graphic scheme made up of a red top and a silver side.

The most significant difference compared to the conventional MV Agusta Superveloce, beyond its limitation, is mainly found in the components of the cycle part, with an inverted Öhlins front suspension and the rear monoshock absorber adjustable in preload and hydraulic. We also find spoked wheels, a carbon fiber fender, the chain, and fuel tank protector, a single-seater lid, red grips, and a leather strap on the tank.

The Superveloce Ago comes with a three-cylinder 798cc engine with 147 hp and 88 Nm. Furthermore, with the racing kit (which is free in this AGO version), we discover an Arrow exhaust system with “Ago” serigraphy on its exterior grille and its corresponding adjustment in the engine map, increasing the maximum power figure to 151 hp.

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago starts at $35,175 USD / $42,000 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $35,175 USD / $42,000 CAD

$35,175 USD / $42,000 CAD Key Features: 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors Front Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm

147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm

65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 147 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Matt Ago Yellow, Matt Fried Red, Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 17/43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.015 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 760 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Features

Electronics Electronics package is focused on the MVICS 2.1 platform, which controls 6 fuel injectors, interfaces with the inertial platform, manages 4 engine maps and 8-level traction control. In addition, the MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift up & down) contributes to offering even more lightning-fast and precise shift changes. The new Superveloce Ago features a special kit, which includes a control unit that allows the rider to get the most out of the road-approved Arrow exhaust system (optional).



Technology The new Superveloce Ago unique kit includes the captivating Arrow exhaust system (road-approved), immediately recognizable by two tail pipes on the right side and one on the left; the triple overlapping muffler is instead fitted as standard. What’s more, the Arrow asymmetrical exhaust not only significantly guarantees an increase in power and torque but also contributes to intensify the Superveloce Ago sporty character. To be true, this new-born seems to remember the racing bikes of the past, protagonists of many glorious victories. The MV Agusta Superveloce Ago kit overwhelms also thanks to numerous carbon fibre components, included the seat cowl fitted with Alcantara pad, a pair of appealing red grips, a special bike cover as well as a certificate guaranteeing the authenticity of the limited series.



Safety Like all the bikes in the Superveloce range, the Ago limited edition boasts a rich safety package, starting with the Brembo braking system. This choice guarantees not only extraordinary on-road and track performance, specifically in terms of power and control, but also the whole system takes advantage of the ABS Continental MK100 module, which includes cornering function. The result? Safe braking, thanks to active anti-lock braking even when cornering.



