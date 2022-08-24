2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Is a Celebration of MV Augusta Greatness
The MV Agusta Superveloce added to its 2022 catalog the new special version, AGO, in honor of Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta rider during his most successful years.
This nostalgic Italian-made motorbike is limited to 311 units, the first 15 being the most special as they have the personal signature of Giacomo Agostini himself and a plate with unique graphics representing the title and year he won.
The style and design of the MV Agusta Superveloce AGO are inspired by Giacomo Agostini’s MV Agusta 500 3-cylinder in the 1970s, with the classic graphic scheme made up of a red top and a silver side.
The most significant difference compared to the conventional MV Agusta Superveloce, beyond its limitation, is mainly found in the components of the cycle part, with an inverted Öhlins front suspension and the rear monoshock absorber adjustable in preload and hydraulic. We also find spoked wheels, a carbon fiber fender, the chain, and fuel tank protector, a single-seater lid, red grips, and a leather strap on the tank.
The Superveloce Ago comes with a three-cylinder 798cc engine with 147 hp and 88 Nm. Furthermore, with the racing kit (which is free in this AGO version), we discover an Arrow exhaust system with “Ago” serigraphy on its exterior grille and its corresponding adjustment in the engine map, increasing the maximum power figure to 151 hp.
The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago starts at $35,175 USD / $42,000 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $35,175 USD / $42,000 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
- Front Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Matt Ago Yellow, Matt Fried Red, Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Features
