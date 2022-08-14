2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR: All Out Brutality

The Italian brand MV Agusta presented this extreme hyper naked from its 2022 lineup, an exaggeratedly powerful motorcycle with a different aesthetic that makes it unique.

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR mounts a four-cylinder 998 cubic centimeter engine with low-friction technology and a ride-by-wire electronic throttle. This is managed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which regulates the traction control, rear wheel lift, and anti-wheelie system. In addition to these aids, it has launch control and MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down).

We find a CrMo Steel tubular trellis and adjustable swingarm pivot height in the new cycle part. At the same time, the suspension comprises a complete kit by ÖHLINS that consists of the Nix EC fork and the EC TTX shock absorber, both with electronic regulation. The braking system relies on Brembo with the Stylema series, assisted by a continental ABS from the MK100 series.

Other highlights include full LED, roadside lights managed by the inertial measurement unit (IMU), daylight, and a 5.5-inch TFT screen with a Smartphone connection via BlueTooth.

MV Agusta engineers achieved excellent stability considering this motorcycle can pass the 300 km/h mark by implementing similar wings used in Moto GP, which begin to perform above 200 km/h.

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR starts at $37,798 USD / $43,264 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $37,798 USD / $43,264 CAD Key Features: 208 hp 998 cc 4-cylinder engine Continental MK100 ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Öhlins front and rear suspension Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1

Main Specs Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC

998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm

208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 85.5 lb-ft (116.5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm

85.5 lb-ft (116.5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm Wet Weight: 454 lbs (206 kg)

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve Power 208 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.) Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Mat Metallic Carbon Black, Mamba Red Gloss,Fire Red, Mat Metallic Dark Grey, Mat Metallic Aviation Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 15/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload. Suspension Rear Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronicall controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.- Brembo PS13 brake pump Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.080 mm (81.89 in.) Overall Width 805 mm (31.69 in.) Trail 97 mm (3.82 in.) Wheelbase 1.415 mm (55.71 in.) Ground Clearance Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 186 kg (410.06 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Features

Electronics Thanks to the new inertial platform, traction and wheelie controls are even more effective and precise, which improves safety but also with the utmost attention to obtaining the best possible performance, as you would expect from an uncompromising hypernaked. The EAS 3.0 electronic gearbox is more precise and smoother when shifting.



Technology The use of titanium for the connecting rods and for the intake and exhaust valves is an indication of the high quality that characterises the Brutale project, which from the very beginning blazed a trail of technology, style and performance. The rider interface is also a point of excellence, thanks to the 5.5” TFT panel, the multifunction electrical controls and the MV Ride App, which allows you to set numerous electronics and engine parameters directly from your smartphone.



Safety The introduction of Continental ABS with cornering function is the culmination of a constant evolution aimed at improving rider and passenger safety. The braking system is number one in terms of power and ease of handling, thanks to the wide diameter discs, Brembo Stylema calipers and the radial pump for handlebar control. To improve ergonomics, the saddle has been redesigned, while the footrests are now forged.



2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Photos

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Videos

MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR Nurburgring Edition

MV Agusta BRUTALE 1000 RR – L’essai avant l’accident