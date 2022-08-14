2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR: All Out Brutality
The Italian brand MV Agusta presented this extreme hyper naked from its 2022 lineup, an exaggeratedly powerful motorcycle with a different aesthetic that makes it unique.
The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR mounts a four-cylinder 998 cubic centimeter engine with low-friction technology and a ride-by-wire electronic throttle. This is managed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which regulates the traction control, rear wheel lift, and anti-wheelie system. In addition to these aids, it has launch control and MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down).
We find a CrMo Steel tubular trellis and adjustable swingarm pivot height in the new cycle part. At the same time, the suspension comprises a complete kit by ÖHLINS that consists of the Nix EC fork and the EC TTX shock absorber, both with electronic regulation. The braking system relies on Brembo with the Stylema series, assisted by a continental ABS from the MK100 series.
Other highlights include full LED, roadside lights managed by the inertial measurement unit (IMU), daylight, and a 5.5-inch TFT screen with a Smartphone connection via BlueTooth.
MV Agusta engineers achieved excellent stability considering this motorcycle can pass the 300 km/h mark by implementing similar wings used in Moto GP, which begin to perform above 200 km/h.
The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR starts at $37,798 USD / $43,264 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $37,798 USD / $43,264 CAD
- Key Features:
- 208 hp 998 cc 4-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Öhlins front and rear suspension
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1
Main Specs
- Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC
- Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 85.5 lb-ft (116.5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 454 lbs (206 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3in. (845 mm)
Competitors
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve
|Power
|208 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.4:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Mat Metallic Carbon Black, Mamba Red Gloss,Fire Red, Mat Metallic Dark Grey, Mat Metallic Aviation Grey
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|15/41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload.
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronicall controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.- Brembo PS13 brake pump
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.080 mm (81.89 in.)
|Overall Width
|805 mm (31.69 in.)
|Trail
|97 mm (3.82 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.415 mm (55.71 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|186 kg (410.06 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR Nurburgring Edition
MV Agusta BRUTALE 1000 RR – L’essai avant l’accident