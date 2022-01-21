MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Season Launch Postponed As an Asymptomatic Miller Tests Positive

In a recent press release from Ducati Lenovo Team, the group’s talented racer, Jack Miller, will be unable to make it to the 2022 team photoshoot session, due to testing positive for COVI-19.

The young man is asymptomatic, so we’ve nothing to fear on that spectrum – but will be unable to travel until #43 tests negative.

As a result, Ducati’s press release tells us that “the 2022 Ducati Lenovo Team Season Launch, initially scheduled for 28th January, will be postponed to 7th February, 2022.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19, which means I am unable to travel to Europe,” comments Miller.

“I am still home in Australia and doing fine. Since I don’t have any symptoms, at least I can continue with my training.”

“I miss you all and will see you in Sepang for the test.”

Stay tuned for January 31st, when the motorcycles will be unveiled for the season launch of the company, complete in their 2022 livery.

*Title Media sourced from Ducati*