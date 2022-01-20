MotoGP: Gresini’s Touching Tribute to Their Late Boss Includes MotoGP Entry and Ducati Contract

MotoGP’s just had their first team reveal their bikes for 2022 – and it’s none other than Gresini Racing, with a slick set of Ducati GP21 machines to face the likes of Pramac Racing and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team – and we’re so happy they’ve stayed in the ring.

The report from MotorSport tells us that Gresini Racing lost a well-loved and amazing man when their founder and team boss, Fausto Gresini, passed away due to COVID-19 in February of 2020.

Back then, the team couldn’t confirm if they would be able to come back from the loss, so it was a veritable Hollywood moment when the late Gresini’s wife, Nadia Padovani, took the helm and signed a two-year contract with Ducati to race Gresini’s team for the 2022 MotoGP season, pulling back on the team’s Moto3 program to prep for such a momentous occasion.

The teams proudly displayed their bikes this past Saturday, down to the new decals courtesy of Drudi.

“We’re finally presenting a project we strongly believed in and one we have been working non-stop for during the last year,” Padovani said at that event.

“We’re very motivated and we ended up being the first MotoGP team to present itself; plus, I believe our bikes are beautiful – and I hope all the others will like them, too.”

“I would like to think Fausto is looking at us from above and that is proud of his family…there is almost no distinction between natural and work families, we’re one…I must say that I saw both Diggia and Enea in great shape and eager to start: we’re aiming at being among the protagonists and show up at the parc ferme sometimes.”

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, has also purportedly “confirmed during the team launch that “Gresini will have ‘full support’ from Ducati Corse in 2022.”

Fun fact, their website shows a ‘MotoE‘ category, so it looks like we will expect to see some (or all) of this team eventually swing a leg over the new V21L being tweaked by their bike sponsor for the 2023 season.

Our very best to team Gresini Racing – we are sure Fausto would have been so proud of how far the team has come to make this year count.

Drop a comment below, be sure to head over to Gresini Racing’s official website to support this amazing team, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.