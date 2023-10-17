Moto Morini Readies to Reveal the Calibro Cruiser

Amidst the new MOTOROiD2 concept Yamaha’s primed to posit to the Japan Mobility show and KTM’s updated 790 Duke in new livery comes a machine set to scoot into the EU with American flair… while still complying with emissions regulation, of course.

We still don’t have the full spec sheet for Moto Morini’s soon-to-be-fully-released Calibri, as that list will likely have its own debut closer to the start date of EICMA 2023; what we DO know, however, is the following list of componentry imparted courtesy of Moto Morini’s press release:

Chassis

Steel double cradle

Powertrain

Liquid-cooled, transverse parallel-twin

The same 649cc engine as that of Moto Morini’s Seiemmezzo range

Expected output based on the Seiemmezzo: 61hp @ 8,250rpm + 39.8 lb-ft of yank @ 7,000rpm.

Wheels

Tubeless aluminum

18″ at the front and 16″ at the back

Seat Height

720mm

Instrumentation

Analog dashboard with Digital Display

A view of the new Moto Morini Calibro. Media sourced from EICMA.

Additional perks fall in the form of the Calibro’s vintage double shock absorber, generous shoulder, seat with removable rear portion, Bosch ABS and the fact that Moto Morini will also be making an A2-friendly variant boasting a modest 46.9hp/35 kW.

All of the above will be touting decent fuel efficiency ratings, with the Calibro’s competitors now including:

A view of the new Moto Morini Calibro. Media sourced from EICMA.

What do you think of the Moto Morini Calibro?