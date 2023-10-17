Moto Morini Readies to Reveal the Calibro Cruiser

Amidst the new MOTOROiD2 concept Yamaha’s primed to posit to the Japan Mobility show and KTM’s updated 790 Duke in new livery comes a machine set to scoot into the EU with American flair… while still complying with emissions regulation, of course.
We still don’t have the full spec sheet for Moto Morini’s soon-to-be-fully-released Calibri, as that list will likely have its own debut closer to the start date of EICMA 2023; what we DO know, however, is the following list of componentry imparted courtesy of Moto Morini’s press release:
Chassis
Steel double cradle
Powertrain
Liquid-cooled, transverse parallel-twin
The same 649cc engine as that of Moto Morini’s Seiemmezzo range
Expected output based on the Seiemmezzo: 61hp @ 8,250rpm + 39.8 lb-ft of yank @ 7,000rpm.
Wheels
Tubeless aluminum
18″ at the front and 16″ at the back
Seat Height
720mm
Instrumentation
Analog dashboard with Digital Display
Additional perks fall in the form of the Calibro’s vintage double shock absorber, generous shoulder, seat with removable rear portion, Bosch ABS and the fact that Moto Morini will also be making an A2-friendly variant boasting a modest 46.9hp/35 kW.
All of the above will be touting decent fuel efficiency ratings, with the Calibro’s competitors now including:
What do you think of the Moto Morini Calibro?