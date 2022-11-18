Meet Honda’s 2023 CL500 Scrambler

Remember those two CL Scramblers that Honda filed for back in June of this year?

Well, as of EICMA of this year, one of them has been made a reality – and she’s primed for Europe’s A2-license crowd.

The 2023 Honda CL500 Scrambler pulls inspiration from the scramblers of the 60’s/70’s – and, much like what Ducati has done with her new Scrambler in the ‘Land of Joy,’ Honda has made good on an increasing demand for recycling the funk of the past for save-your-penny silhouettes of the future.

For the CL500, Honda’s donated a Rebel 500 as her foundation, which in turn houses the same 471cc, twin-cylinder heart as Honda’s CB500 series.

Honda’s all-new scrambler, the 2023 CL500. Media sourced from Honda’s recent press release.

According to Honda’s press release, the CL500’s new “tubular diamond-structure steel frame, long-travel suspension and 19/17-inch front/rear wheel combination” keep her unique from the crowd; coupled with her power specs (46hp @ 8500rpm and 43.3Nm @ 6000rpm),inclination toward mid-range performance and bangin’ fuel economy (27.7km/L), the CL500 serves a neat scoot for the kind of ride you don’t want to take too seriously.

A lower rounded fuel tank, higher welded subframe and the addition of rubber fork gaiters and upswept dual-exit exhaust muffler (with shiny, drilled heat shield) complement telescopic 41mm upright forks (150mm travel) and twin rear shocks with 5-step pre-load adjustment. Two-piston front brake calipers show off a 310mm floating disc for stopping power, while full LED lighting, while a rounded seat and rubber knee pads continue to service the CL500’s style.

Ground clearance ranks at 155mm, with a rake of 27° and trail of 108mm and 1,485mm, respectively – perfect for the CL500’s addition of ABS, assisted slipper clutch and 192kg kerb weight.

“We developed the CL500 as a machine that truly allow its owners to stand out from the crowd, and as a form of self-expression,” celebrates Mr. Hiroshi Furuse, the Large Project Leader (LPL), of CL500 Honda R&D Japan.

“It can be used and enjoyed casually – without hesitation – by the young generation in their daily lives and is designed to become a joyful and integral part of a lifestyle.”

“In standard form, the off-road street style has a visual charm unlike any other model in the Honda range, and can really inspire owners to take it further in any direction they wish.”

Expect to see the 2023 Honda CL500 in EU dealerships for spring of the same year; we may not know the pricing yet, but based on the Rebel’s tag of around $7,000, we’re expecting something a tad more pricey – not by much, though.

What do you think o the 2023 CL500?