Scrambler Ducati: Land of Joy Welcomes You on March 10th

So here we are in March 2021 and Ducati has been holding out on some introductions of new models. The team at Borgo Panigale was on the ball with their 2021 model release in late 2020, but there was little change in the Ducati Scrambler lineup. They unveiled the Scrambler Nightshift- which is basically a Ducati Scrambler with cool paint and new accessories.

Ducati has been very smart over the years by not messing around with perfection. This mindset was exactly what happened with last year’s reveal of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro models in January 2020. They were bigger, more eye-catching, but certainly very Scrambler.

According to the Ducati Scrambler website, there will be a big unveiling on March 10th, 2021. They also released a teaser photo on social media with a caption that said “The wilderness is your natural habitat? Stay tuned to discover more!” with the picture at the top of this post.

So begs the question, will Ducati be releasing a reimagined Scrambler with a completely new approach? Or will they show off some new accessories along with some super cool graphics? We’re hoping for a version with some updated specifications or at least something you can actually “scramble” the off roads on and embrace adventures.