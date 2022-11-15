Industry Insider: EICMA 2022’s Attendance Breaks New Records

Well, that went swimmingly.

Apparently, 2022’s iteration of the largest motorcycle show in the world was a raging success – and no wonder.

Given the lineup of marques, influencers and diverse ranges of advancing technology, it was only natural that the build-up of anticipation would give big attendance numbers.

With machines like the revealed Aprilia RS Extrema, the brand new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Honda’s similarly impressive XL750 Transalpine, and brands like Kawasaki showing off their adherence to a sustainable future, this year symbolized the back-end of the bottlenecked situ that has been the past three years of antics in the Powersports industry; as such, overall visitor attendance was up by 38% compared to 2021, with 82% of the purchase of admission tickets made online and 18% in person.

EICMA 2022, where attendance was a huge spike from last year! Media sourced from MilanoToday.

The swooping success in numbers is due partially to a set of new digital content and services, which in turn encourage continued connections in supply and demand as well as inspired business opportunities, which we hear have “increased disproportionately, confirming EICMA as a unique place able to profitably unite the B2B and B2C souls.”

The crowds present at 2022 EICMA; a 38% increase from the year before. Media sourced from Federmoto.

“It is these numbers, the embrace of the general public, the massive presence of exhibitors who have emphasized their solid satisfaction and whom we thank for having always believed in EICMA,” adds EICMA S.p.A. president Pietro Meda in a press release.

“…the attractiveness and international centrality, the positive increase in every performance indicator that affirm the unique value and indispensability of our event…EICMA unquestionably remains in its place: on the highest step in the entire international scene.”

Energica’s new 2023 model lineup, as per the debut at EICMA. Media sourced from Energica.

“This is where we will stay, in Milan and with annual continuity, from here, and this is why we continue to work on 2023 to offer once again, also thanks to our partners and together with the entire industry, increasingly engaging, contemporary and engaging visitor experiences.”

Ducati’s Diavole V4, which won the ‘Most Beautiful Bike” award for 2022. Media sourced from Motorsport Newswire.

A hefty congrats from wBW, and looking forward to 2023 (November 7-12. Book ‘er off, folks)!

Stay safe on the twisties.