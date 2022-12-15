Lid Love: Meet the DUKE X, Caberg’s Latest Flip-Up Helmet

Caberg has been in the throes of a lid Renaissance.

Between the debut of their new DUKE EVO & FLYON II, the release of their DRIFT EVO Carbon Sonic Helmet and mandatory doings in the lab for elevated safety, the Bergamo-based brand has had their hands full – and now, their hard work is complemented by their newest unit, the 2023 DUKE X!

This isn’t just any lid debut, either; Caberg’s recent press release tells us that this baby sports a beautiful ECE 22.06 P/J homologation, as well as a new chin guard that guarantees full protection, whether you decide to flip up or get down.

The neat perk is made possible by “a small selector positioned on the left of the helmet which locks the chin guard in the maximum opening position” – a clever addition, and one that renders a versatile ride with Caberg’s Double Visor Tech (DVT) system, featuring scratch-resistant/anti-fogging properties and a double Pinlock lens.

Curious what weight you’re getting?

Caberg’s newest lid, the 2023 DUKE X. Media sourced from Caberg.

We haven’t yet been told what the DUKE X will cost you, but we’re thinking something over $200 USD…and for that, you’re looking at 1550g, or 3.4lbs in weight, “with a variation of +/- 50 g depending on the size, without compromising in terms of protection and safety.”

Additional benefits include Caberg’s addition of two large aerators (on the chin guard and higher part of the helmet shell), as well as the GPS/smart phone/passenger-friendly CABERG PRO SPEAK EVO system.

Caberg’s newest lid, the 2023 DUKE X. Media sourced from Caberg.

What do you think? Do you have a favorite brand of helmet?

Let us know below; we’ll continue to keep you updated, so be sure to join the WBW gang if you’re into an ad-free read.

Hope you get in some good rides this weekend, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.