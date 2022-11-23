Lid Love: New Caberg DUKE EVO & FLYON II

Just in time for the new season comes Caberg’s 2023 collection of helmets – and, in fine form, we’ve now been given a Duke EVO and FLYON II to stare at.

The 14-unit lineup was preceded by the all-new Drift Evo Carbon Sonic Helmet / FLYON II and debuted at EICMA; don’t expect to wait long for these beauties, as all of them are slotted for early 2023 availability!

Now let’s dig in and see what Caberg’s got new to the pantry.

Caberg DUKE EVO

Not to be confused with KTM’s 1290 Super Duke EVO, the new Caberg Duke EVO works in her own sphere.

A polycarbonate shell and 1600g weight complement ECE 22.06P/J-approved certification, a longer chin guard, and adjustable air intakes.

In front, a Double Visor Tech System works with an integrated and scratch-resistant sun visor; at the body of the lid, we have the PRO SPEAK EVO communication system, capable of hooking up your phone and GPS seamlessly.

Expect to see this model available in XS-XL (XS-M for the DUKE EVO MOVE graphic), with the following colorways & graphics available:

Yama Matt Blue

White Metal

Matt Black

Matt Gun Metal

DUKE EVO MOVE graphic

DUKE EVO RUSTY graphic

Caberg FLYON II

Fancy yourself a Jet lid fan? You’re in luck – the Caberg FLYON II should tick all the boxes for you.

Caberg’s relevant press release tells us that the FLYON II passes ECE 22.06 homologation, with an external anti-scratch and anti-fog visor showcasing two shell sizes for the pinnacle of comfort (XS-M and L-XL).

Matt Black, White and Matt Grey dresses this year’s offering, with two graphic-decked variants for the shelf: “The FLYON II CARBON with a shell entirely of carbon, and FLYON II BOSS in four young and bright colour variants.”

May 2023 is when your can will get to don this baby; until then, you still have access to the OG FLYON unit.

