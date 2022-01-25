Caberg Unveils All-New Drift Evo Carbon Sonic Helmet for 2022 Lineup

The Sporty Full-Face Helmet of Choice for Caberg’s Current Range

When Caberg pulled the sheets on their Avalon helmet in spring of last year, we were impressed at the price point – especially considering the premium features you were getting at half the cost.

Now the Italian helmet manufacturer has given us an all-new lid to gawk at – and it’s a second Christmas for me any time a company decides to pull all the stops and give us a ‘best-of-the-best’ unit like these Italians just have.

World, meet the Drift Evo Carbon Sonic – a full-face helmet (and a tweaked sibling to the Drift Evo Carbon Pro model) that boasts top-of-the-range specs, including a perk from the company that will allow the rider to “replace the [new-gen] interior with those of the size above or below [on request], thus allowing a truly tailor-made fitting.”

Sizes for this model will range from XS-XL, with features for this year including a transparent spoiler designed to cut on noise and contribute a smooth unit for seamless aerodynamics; Bluetooth for top-of-the-line connectivity; a quick-release visor to make adjustment a cinch, complete with a double spring and locking lever to prevent condensation and encourage airflow, and Double Visor tech – coupled with anti-fogging capabilities and a series of new air vents to promote breathability for the rider.

Here’s the list from the press release:

Shell

FIBERGLASS | CARBON

Interior

Fully removable and washable, including strap padding

Hypoallergenic and breathable fabrics

Removable lower Wind Stop

Ventilation

Adjustable Aerators

Lower aerator prevents condensation on the inner surface of the visor

Upper aerator conveys external air inside the helmet thanks to numerous channels in the inner shell

Rear extractor favors the outflow of hot and stale air

Visors

Anti-scratch

Quick-release

Equipped with Pinlock Max Vision as standard (with adjustable pins and mechanical locking system)

DVT (Double Visor Tech) sun visor

Retention system

Double ring buckle

Homologation

ECE 22.05

Sizes

Small shell

XS-S-M

Large shell

L-XL-XXL

Weight

DRIFT EVO CARBON

1280 +/- 50 g

DRIFT EVO

1380 +/- 50 g

Drift Evo Carbon Sonic will be available in two color themes – Anthracite + White, and Anthracite + Red. Both carbon and fiberglass models will have a glossy finish and carbon shell, and with the helmet coming to dealers in the Central Hemisphere from mid-March 2022 (and the pricing currently set at €399,99 for the carbon – VAT included) we’re expecting that this lid will give others in its category a run for its money.

No way to tell until we get one of our reviewers cracking (it’s been a while since the Caberg EGO helmet review back in 2017) – we’ll keep you posted when we get our hands on this beauty.

in the meantime, check out the photo gallery courtesy of Caberg’s press release – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from Caberg’s press release*