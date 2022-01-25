Caberg Unveils All-New Drift Evo Carbon Sonic Helmet for 2022 Lineup

The Sporty Full-Face Helmet of Choice for Caberg’s Current Range
When Caberg pulled the sheets on their Avalon helmet in spring of last year, we were impressed at the price point – especially considering the premium features you were getting at half the cost.
Now the Italian helmet manufacturer has given us an all-new lid to gawk at – and it’s a second Christmas for me any time a company decides to pull all the stops and give us a ‘best-of-the-best’ unit like these Italians just have.
World, meet the Drift Evo Carbon Sonic – a full-face helmet (and a tweaked sibling to the Drift Evo Carbon Pro model) that boasts top-of-the-range specs, including a perk from the company that will allow the rider to “replace the [new-gen] interior with those of the size above or below [on request], thus allowing a truly tailor-made fitting.”
Sizes for this model will range from XS-XL, with features for this year including a transparent spoiler designed to cut on noise and contribute a smooth unit for seamless aerodynamics; Bluetooth for top-of-the-line connectivity; a quick-release visor to make adjustment a cinch, complete with a double spring and locking lever to prevent condensation and encourage airflow, and Double Visor tech – coupled with anti-fogging capabilities and a series of new air vents to promote breathability for the rider.
Here’s the list from the press release:
Shell
FIBERGLASS | CARBON
Interior
Fully removable and washable, including strap padding
Hypoallergenic and breathable fabrics
Removable lower Wind Stop
Ventilation
Adjustable Aerators
Lower aerator prevents condensation on the inner surface of the visor
Upper aerator conveys external air inside the helmet thanks to numerous channels in the inner shell
Rear extractor favors the outflow of hot and stale air
Visors
Anti-scratch
Quick-release
Equipped with Pinlock Max Vision as standard (with adjustable pins and mechanical locking system)
DVT (Double Visor Tech) sun visor
Retention system
Double ring buckle
Homologation
ECE 22.05
Sizes
Small shell
XS-S-M
Large shell
L-XL-XXL
Weight
DRIFT EVO CARBON
1280 +/- 50 g
DRIFT EVO
1380 +/- 50 g
Drift Evo Carbon Sonic will be available in two color themes – Anthracite + White, and Anthracite + Red. Both carbon and fiberglass models will have a glossy finish and carbon shell, and with the helmet coming to dealers in the Central Hemisphere from mid-March 2022 (and the pricing currently set at €399,99 for the carbon – VAT included) we’re expecting that this lid will give others in its category a run for its money.
No way to tell until we get one of our reviewers cracking (it’s been a while since the Caberg EGO helmet review back in 2017) – we’ll keep you posted when we get our hands on this beauty.
in the meantime, check out the photo gallery courtesy of Caberg’s press release – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.
*All media sourced from Caberg’s press release*
