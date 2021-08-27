Labor Day Perks: Select Revzilla Brands at 20% Discount

Strap up and head for the computer – Revzilla has just given us a heads up that the company is releasing sitewide sales through the Labor Day Weekend – and they started this morning!
Fancy that Reax Apex Pro jacket that Bruce reviewed? 20% off.
What about that pretty Sedici Viaggio Parlare Sena Bluetooth ADV Helmet? Also 20% off.
We could say the same for the RAEX Traveler Waterproof Pants and the REAX Tasker Leather Gloves, as well as the bargain-friendly Sedici Strada II Helmet…but you get the idea.
Here’s a list of what they’ve got on their racks – keep in mind that quantities are more limited than ever before, so if you see something you like, grab it!
Let us know if you find any bargain buys and make sure to hit up wBW’s archives of reviews if you ever need a second opinion when it comes to the nitty-gritty details of a product.
Can’t find that review you so desperately need? Help us flush out our archives and make sure to send us a holler!
No Comment