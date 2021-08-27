Labor Day Perks: Select Revzilla Brands at 20% Discount

Strap up and head for the computer – Revzilla has just given us a heads up that the company is releasing sitewide sales through the Labor Day Weekend – and they started this morning!

Fancy that Reax Apex Pro jacket that Bruce reviewed? 20% off.

What about that pretty Sedici Viaggio Parlare Sena Bluetooth ADV Helmet? Also 20% off.

We could say the same for the RAEX Traveler Waterproof Pants and the REAX Tasker Leather Gloves, as well as the bargain-friendly Sedici Strada II Helmet…but you get the idea.

Here’s a list of what they’ve got on their racks – keep in mind that quantities are more limited than ever before, so if you see something you like, grab it!

20% Off Axial Baselayers

20% Off REAX

20% Off Sedici

20% BILT

20% Off Street and Steel

20% Off Trackside

20% Off New Dainese Styles

20% Off BMW Enduroguard

20% Off First Manufacturing

10% Off Ram Mounts

Let us know if you find any bargain buys and make sure to hit up wBW’s archives of reviews if you ever need a second opinion when it comes to the nitty-gritty details of a product.

Can’t find that review you so desperately need? Help us flush out our archives and make sure to send us a holler!