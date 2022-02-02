KTM: Two New Dukes For February

‘Midweight Naked Month’ Is Back!

KTM is about to launch some pretty midweight machines for this month’s ‘Midweight NAKED’ campaign – and judging by the press release, we’re looking at a set of siblings fit to commit – both on and off the track.

2022 KTM 890 DUKE GP: “A Grand Prix-Inspired Entry Into Dukedom”

To preface what we know, Visordown tells us that last year, an extremely exclusive MotoGP replica of the KTM 890 Duke Tech 3 edition was debuted, though it was only available in France and limited to the production of just 100 units.

On top of the obligatory new livery, the 2021 limited edition 890 came with “a small belly-pan/spoiler located under the engine, an Akrapovič exhaust system, a pillion seat cover – as per the 890 Duke R, and, of course, a stunning-looking paint job.”

Best part of all, the machine ended up being a scant €1,300 more than a stock 890, which set the price at a limbo-low of €11,690 – more than worth the sprint to be one of the lucky 100 to swing a leg over, so you can imagine the tears shed when we heard that the frenchies would be keeping that particular batch to themselves.

We’re thinking this year will be a similar type of beastie, with the press release stating that the 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP is “a Grand Prix-inspired entry into DUKEDOM.”

Fingers crossed we get a local debut at the same bargain price…and if the 2022 GP also comes stocked with aftermarket goodies, make sure your running shoes are double-laced for the sprint to the checkout.

Check back on February 22nd – that’s when we hear they’ll be releasing the full list of details.

2022 KTM 890 DUKE R “An Even Sharper Iteration of The Super Scalpel…”

Scalpel-like precision was the name of the game when the wildly popular 2020 KTM 890 Duke R first came jazzing onto the moto scene in front of the 790. With the upgraded punch in power, sharp handling, increase in adjustability, and lighter weight, KTM’s 890 Duke R lived up to the new moniker – and now we’re told that we’re getting an updated tool for the twisties under the same name.

Among the updates will be fresh colorways, as well as the likelihood of updated electronics and re-programmed handling.

Stay tuned for updates, as this bike will be released February 7th, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from KTM*