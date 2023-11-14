KTM’s Single-Cylinder Duke Lineup is Almost Here

EICMA 2023’s officially over, and Team Orange’s purpose-built nobility is now fully settled into their new thrones; now, we’ve got a press release reminding us that the 2024 250/390 Duke range will soon be rolling into dealerships across the country… and suddenly the double-take is well worth the time.

Let’s take a second look at what kind of single-cylinder packages we’re getting for the new year.

A view of KTM’s new 2024 duke range. Media provided by KTM.

The House of Mattighofen’s latest-gen LC4c engine is a fun one; housed in the brand new steel trellis chassis of the 2024 390, she speaks with 399cc’s of punt, which translates to 30.87hp and 25 Nm/18.4lb-ft of yank.

A new headlight system, bigger gas tank and tweaked front fender join the inclusion of adjustable suspension:

43 mm WP APEX open cartridge fork with 5-click compression and rebound adjustability

Off-center WP APEX Separate piston shock absorber with 150 mm of travel and 5-click rebound hand adjustment / tool-adjustable preload

Stoppage, by the way, is ByBre’s single, radial-mount, four-piston caliper with 320mm disc at the front, while the back end is tidied via a two-piston unit and a neat 240mm disc.

A pressure die-cast aluminum subframe helps round off the back bits, and KTM’s new curved cast aluminum swingarm shows off a very nice direct shock absorber mounting point while also making room for the pipe.

A view of KTM’s new 2024 390 Duke. Media provided by KTM.

With KTM’s Supermoto ABS, this Euro 5.2-compliant machine sports some very nice lean-sensitive tech.

Here’s what else the 2024 390 Duke carries in the way of electronics:

New 5” bonded glass TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and lap timer

LAUNCH CONTROL

QUICKSHIFTER+ (optional)

3 Ride Modes: Street, Rain and Track

Expect this machine to weigh in at a scant 363.76lbs bone-dry – Michelin rubber included – with pricing TBD and availability as of next month (December 2023).

A view of KTM’s new 2024 duke range. Media provided by KTM.

Sharing a platform with the 125 Duke doesn’t seem like a perk, but when you add KTM’s new LC4C platform, the power-to-weight ratio speaks for itself.

New for 2024, the 250 Duke carries a slight uptick in power compared to the 200 Duke. 248.8 cc revs up to 31hp and 18.4ft-lbs of torque, while the bike’s longer wheelbase and tweaked ergonomics make little noble all the wiser when it comes to cornering, handling, and stability.

The same steel trellis main frame + pressure die-cast subframe flaunts a more accessible 31.4” saddle and an off-center rear WP APEX Emulsion shock absorber allows cush with preload adjustability, tuned to a non-adjustable 43 mm WP APEX big piston fork at the front.

A view of KTM’s new 2024 250 Duke. Media provided by KTM.

Brakes are the exact same as the 390 Duke, barring the fact that the 250 doesn’t come with adjustable brake levers; our new single-cylinder naked does, however, come with the latest version of selectable Supermoto ABS, a 5” screen and smartphone connectivity as standard, as well as the following perks:

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC)

Ride-by-wire

Vredestein Centauro tires

Expect this accessible hooner to become available sometime in the earlier months of 2024, with pricing also to be determined.

A view of KTM’s new 2024 250 Duke. Media provided by KTM.

What do you think of KTM’s 2024 single-cylinder lineup?

For more news about the 2024 KTM NAKED model range, visit KTM.com or your nearest authorized KTM dealer.