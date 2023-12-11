Suzuki to Focus on “Alternative Solutions” for Bigger Bikes

|
Suzuki’s bow out of MotoGP and subsequent about-face toward a carbon-neutral future has streamlined the brand for their goals to punt out eight EVs by 2030, leading to the following question:
Will Suzuki make larger-capacity electric motorcycles?
The verdict is out; Suzuki has seen sales figures from the likes of LiveWire (Harley-Davidson) and decided the risk isn’t worth the while.
According to a recent interview with Suzuki’s Gen/ Manager of Motorcycle Sales and MCN, our good House of Hamamatsu has looked at industry demands, catering to what makes sense and playing a sort of waiting game for the bigger stuff to evolve further.
Suzuki’s Gen. Manager of Motorcycle Sales – Akira Kyuji – is open about the market’s current limitations. Wherever the market trends show success is where Suzuki plans on contributing.
– Akira Kyuji, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales, Suzuki (MCN)
Is Suzuki planning for anything with alternative fuel options (ie, hydrogen and bio-fuels) in the near future?
The short answer? No.
Currently, Suzuki sees demands swinging toward “125-equivalent commuters,” which explains why the brand’s first electric plug-in two-wheeler will debut as a small-capacity machine in 2024.
Kyuji tells us that alternative fuels are certainly on the table for Suzuki and, in fact, appear to be the better option over EVs – though there’s still the big hurdle of figuring out how to make the entire “lifecycle” of a machine sustainable:
– Kyuji, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales, Suzuki (MCN)
At the very least, Suzuki’s predator-like patience promises a two-fold benefit:
- Money saved
- Machines that, when ready, will be more likely to suit the demands of the populace
What do you think of Suzuki’s big plans for our Powersports industry?