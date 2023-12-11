Suzuki to Focus on “Alternative Solutions” for Bigger Bikes

Suzuki to reserve electric power for small-displacement commuters (~125cc)

The first electric plug-in two-wheeler is on track for a 2024 debut

Bigger EV power isn’t an option for Suzuki unless “there’s a breakthrough in the technology” or “something changes the situation drastically in the future”

Suzuki’s bow out of MotoGP and subsequent about-face toward a carbon-neutral future has streamlined the brand for their goals to punt out eight EVs by 2030, leading to the following question:

Will Suzuki make larger-capacity electric motorcycles?

The verdict is out; Suzuki has seen sales figures from the likes of LiveWire (Harley-Davidson) and decided the risk isn’t worth the while.

Suzuki’s GSX-R series. Media provided by Suzuki.

According to a recent interview with Suzuki’s Gen/ Manager of Motorcycle Sales and MCN, our good House of Hamamatsu has looked at industry demands, catering to what makes sense and playing a sort of waiting game for the bigger stuff to evolve further.

Suzuki’s Gen. Manager of Motorcycle Sales – Akira Kyuji – is open about the market’s current limitations. Wherever the market trends show success is where Suzuki plans on contributing.

[Electric] manufacturers like Harley-Davidson [now LiveWire], or Zero… the sales volumes are not so great. They are doing OK, but the volume is so limited. That means price and specs that the customers want are not matching at all right now.” “If there’s a breakthrough in the technology, in the battery capacity, the pricing, and the space, then we can jump in that direction.” – Akira Kyuji, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales, Suzuki ( MCN )

Suzuki’s GSX-8s. Media provided by Suzuki.

Is Suzuki planning for anything with alternative fuel options (ie, hydrogen and bio-fuels) in the near future?

The short answer? No.

Currently, Suzuki sees demands swinging toward “125-equivalent commuters,” which explains why the brand’s first electric plug-in two-wheeler will debut as a small-capacity machine in 2024.

Kyuji tells us that alternative fuels are certainly on the table for Suzuki and, in fact, appear to be the better option over EVs – though there’s still the big hurdle of figuring out how to make the entire “lifecycle” of a machine sustainable:

“I think it’s probably better for us to focus on alternative solutions like hydrogen, or e-fuels, or even biofuels.” “… we need to really deal with the whole lifecycle assessment of where we can reduce carbon dioxide. If you reduce it on one end, but you’re generating more at the other end, it doesn’t make sense!” – Kyuji, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales, Suzuki ( MCN )

At the very least, Suzuki’s predator-like patience promises a two-fold benefit:

Money saved Machines that, when ready, will be more likely to suit the demands of the populace

What do you think of Suzuki’s big plans for our Powersports industry?