Honda Recalls Gold Wing, CBR600RR and CBR1000RR

Honda is recalling an estimated 17,374 Gold Wing, CBR600RR and CBR1000RRs spread out over the brand’s 1028-2022 model ranges

Recall affects approximately 1% of the affected populations

Honda will inspect the bikes and replace the fuel pump module with an improved impeller/expanded clearance between the impeller and fuel pump

Owners will be notified around or on March 8, 2024

Dealers were notified around or on February 9, 2024

Pull up a chair, because this particular safety recall is rather extensive.

On top of the recent recalls for LiveWire’s 2024 S2 Del Mar and Dainese’s 2,142 AGV Tourmodular Helmets, we’ve got a rather serious multi-model recall affecting not one, not two, but three different Honda motorcycle models: Honda’s Gold Wing, the indomitable CBR600RR and our very own Fireblade, the gorgeous CBR1000RR.

Honda’s Gold Wing. Media provided by Klock Werks.

Recall history and related concerns

According to the NHTSA’s recent Safety Recall, this particular recall has been brewing since early August of 2019, when four motorcycles didn’t start during dealership setup.

In early 2020, Honda decided the fuel pump units were fine as long as they were installed within 40 days. That decision had to be rescinded by late 2023 when a quality report came in stating that even the pre-40-day-installations were faulty.

A foreign (Japan) safety recall was made in late January of this year, with our own country’s batches recalled in February.

To date, 142 claims have been made with zero fatalities or collisions related to this recall issue between August 5, 2019, and December 28, 2023.

Honda’s CBR1000RR. Media provided by CycleWorld.

What’s wrong with Honda’s Gold Wing/CBR600RR/CBR1000RR?

A fuel pump impeller was molded improperly. Over time, this could lead to a lower density impeller, resulting in a malfunctioning fuel pump.

No gas, no go, folks.

Heads up, if you have a model that may be affected by this recall, symptoms of the faulty impeller can include:

An engine that won’t start

An engine that will stall or manifest an intermittent loss of power while active

Honda’s CBR600RR for the 2021 model year. Media provided by Asphalt & Rubber.

What is Honda’s solution to this faulty component?

Everyone affected by this recall will receive a notice via mail to take their bikes to an authorized Honda Powersports dealer; there, te issue will be remedied free of charge.

If you’ve fixed the impeller issue on your own dime, there’s potential for reimbursement “in accord with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA.”

If you’re an owner, expect to be notified on or around April 8, 2024; dealers have already received their notice on February 9th.

Honda’s CBR1000RR. Media provided by CycleWorld.

Which of Honda’s Gold Wing/CBR600RR/CBR1000RR models have been affected?

Out of the 17,374 affected, Honda is estimating that 1% carry this issue.

Here are the production dates of each model that contains the faulty impeller:

2018-2019 Honda CBR1000RR Production Dates: Nov 6, 2017 – Nov 18, 2019 Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31

2018-2020 Honda CBR600RR Production Dates: Nov 8, 2017 – Sep 21, 2020 Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31

2018-2020 Honda GL1800 (Goldwing) Production Dates: Nov 2, 2017 – Oct 31, 2019 Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31



The cockpit of a Gold Wing. Media provided by CNET.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do some additional homework, feel free to contact either Honda’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Honda Customer Service Telephone #: 1-888-234-2138 Recall #(s): KP8, KP9, KQ0, KQ1 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Recall #: 24V-113 www.nhtsa.gov

Do you know someone who might be affected by this recall?