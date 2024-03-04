Honda Recalls Gold Wing, CBR600RR and CBR1000RR

|
Pull up a chair, because this particular safety recall is rather extensive.
On top of the recent recalls for LiveWire’s 2024 S2 Del Mar and Dainese’s 2,142 AGV Tourmodular Helmets, we’ve got a rather serious multi-model recall affecting not one, not two, but three different Honda motorcycle models: Honda’s Gold Wing, the indomitable CBR600RR and our very own Fireblade, the gorgeous CBR1000RR.
Recall history and related concerns
According to the NHTSA’s recent Safety Recall, this particular recall has been brewing since early August of 2019, when four motorcycles didn’t start during dealership setup.
In early 2020, Honda decided the fuel pump units were fine as long as they were installed within 40 days. That decision had to be rescinded by late 2023 when a quality report came in stating that even the pre-40-day-installations were faulty.
A foreign (Japan) safety recall was made in late January of this year, with our own country’s batches recalled in February.
To date, 142 claims have been made with zero fatalities or collisions related to this recall issue between August 5, 2019, and December 28, 2023.
What’s wrong with Honda’s Gold Wing/CBR600RR/CBR1000RR?
A fuel pump impeller was molded improperly. Over time, this could lead to a lower density impeller, resulting in a malfunctioning fuel pump.
No gas, no go, folks.
Heads up, if you have a model that may be affected by this recall, symptoms of the faulty impeller can include:
- An engine that won’t start
- An engine that will stall or manifest an intermittent loss of power while active
What is Honda’s solution to this faulty component?
Everyone affected by this recall will receive a notice via mail to take their bikes to an authorized Honda Powersports dealer; there, te issue will be remedied free of charge.
If you’ve fixed the impeller issue on your own dime, there’s potential for reimbursement “in accord with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA.”
If you’re an owner, expect to be notified on or around April 8, 2024; dealers have already received their notice on February 9th.
Which of Honda’s Gold Wing/CBR600RR/CBR1000RR models have been affected?
Out of the 17,374 affected, Honda is estimating that 1% carry this issue.
Here are the production dates of each model that contains the faulty impeller:
- 2018-2019 Honda CBR1000RR
- Production Dates: Nov 6, 2017 – Nov 18, 2019
- Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31
- 2018-2020 Honda CBR600RR
- Production Dates: Nov 8, 2017 – Sep 21, 2020
- Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31
- 2018-2020 Honda GL1800 (Goldwing)
- Production Dates: Nov 2, 2017 – Oct 31, 2019
- Component Part Number: 16700-MKC-A01/B31
What can I do about this recall?
Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do some additional homework, feel free to contact either Honda’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
|
Honda Customer Service
Telephone #: 1-888-234-2138
Recall #(s): KP8, KP9, KQ0, KQ1
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Recall #: 24V-113
Do you know someone who might be affected by this recall?