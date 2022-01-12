Kawasaki’s Ready To Launch the Ninja ZX-4R

We’ve just had word (and evidence of proof) that Kawasaki’s long-anticipated Ninja ZX-4R is really happening – and who knows, maybe we’ll see it in the West.

This new beastie will purportedly share a similar high-revving engine as Kawi’s ZX-25R – a 250cc, four-cylinder bike from which the ZX-4R will also likely glean the “vast majority of its parts,” including the “tubular steel frame, banana swingarm and most of the bodywork.”

This machine will have power ramped up to around 400cc’s – which is the reason why we’ve got our fingers crossed. anything this far up the shelves in power could potentially be a large enough displacement for Kawi to bring it over into the American markets…if they decide that the sales will be worth it.

So, where’s the proof?



MCN states that “sources in Japan now say that the bigger ZX-4R is all but certain to be launched soon…there’s hard evidence for the bike’s existence in the form of patents filed by Kawasaki themselves.”

“A document first published by the Japanese patent office in 2019 clearly states that the design is ‘preferably applied to a vehicle having four-cylinder 400cc engine’…[and] sources say the new ZX-4R will sport a new nose and headlights, mimicking the look of the latest ZX-10R superbike, along with a ZXR750-inspired paint scheme.”

MCN even created a computer rendering of what the bike might look like. Take a gander:

If this information is even slightly correct, we could be looking at a new screamer for the roads – one capable of as much as 80bhp, with torque sitting anywhere north of about 24lb/ft.

If it’s not, then maybe Kawi will be putting a surprise in the box for us, given that they’ve announced three electric bikes for next year’s lineup.

We’ll be keeping a weather eye out for any other details as they come down the pipeline; in the meantime, be sure to celebrate with Ducati on their highest sales year yet, check out a recent interview we completed with Adventure biker and tour guide Maja Kenney, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from MCN*