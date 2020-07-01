On July 10 Kawasaki Will Introduce the ZX-25R Sportbike

250cc, Four-Cylinder, and Totally Awesome

Everyone has likely seen images or videos of the Kawasaki ZX-25R sportbike at this point, but not all of the details of this machine are yet known. That will change on July 10th, which is when Kawasaki Indonesia has said it will be officially revealing the motorcycle, according to Asphalt & Rubber.

The bike has a 250cc four-cylinder engine. That might seem like a bit of an oddball and to North America it certainly is, but in Indonesia and other markets, it’s a way for Kawasaki to give riders a true high-performance bike while still keeping displacement very low. The bike is said to make around 50 hp according to some sources, and Asphalt & Rubber said that leaked info shows that it makes about 40 hp at the rear wheel.

The reveal date was going to be earlier this year, but COVID-19 threw a wrench into that and forced Kawasaki to call an audible. It will be cool to see the bike on the 10th, though it’s worth mentioning that it will be a digital introduction to the machine, which is a little out of the norm. Still, this bike is an exciting one. At the moment there’s no word on it coming to North America, though I suspect if it is a huge success in Indonesia and other markets it may head this way.