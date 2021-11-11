Japanese Motorcycle Blows Through Record for Most Expensive Auction Bike To Be Sold

The 2016 Honda RC213V-S is a gorgeous motorcycle.

Previously developed as a road racing machine by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), Wikipedia tells us that the RC213V-S competed in the MotoGP series from the 2012 season, with ‘RC’ standing for Honda’s traditional racing prefix for 4-stroke bikes, the ‘213’ being used to notate the third works bike of the 21st century, and the ‘V,’ meaning “V-engine.”

Naturally.

Now, the 58th bike in its series (from 2016) has gone to the auction house for a stunning price – and somebody actually bought the thing.

The report from VisorDown states that “the previous record [for a Japanese motorcycle at auction] was held by a 1-of-4 Honda CB750 Prototype (1968) for around £164,282.05, (or JPY 25,132,935.84.).”

This Japanese beauty, on the other hand, tipped the scales at the hefty price of £177,035.59 (or JPY 27,100,000, including tax) – and only just recently, with the last bid being accepted and the auction finishing on October 31st.

MotoGP replica bikes like this have been going for exorbitant prices due to their value as hand-built bikes created to match the supersport speed machines that they take after – they’re so similar, in fact, that we’re told Marc Marquez himself used one of them in a practice round with hardly a complaint.

For this particular model, Honda has outfitted a Sports kit (included) alongside the signature HRC Tricolour – spicing the whole package up with 212 bhp – and all given the green light for ‘road use,’ should the new owner desire to take it for a spin.

It even comes with lights, indicators, and plate holder.

Ridiculous.

I love it.

I’d expect the prices of replica MotoGP bikes to shoot even higher in the coming years – the peak price? At this point, it’s really anybody’s bet.

Stay tuned for more from Honda in the coming months – we’re expecting they’ll give us a few pretty pennies to ogle at this year’s EICMA, scheduled to turn heads in late November.

