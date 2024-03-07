Husqvarna’s Biggest Street Bike is Almost Here

|
The debut of Husqvarna’s biggest scrambler is right around the corner.
If you recall, Pierer Mobility’s intentions with Husqvarna were recorded as far back as 2013, when Pierer acquired Husqvarna from BMW’s brief tinkering.
The acquisition, at the time, allowed Pierer Power to voice their plans for the new subsidiary—mainly that the idea was to “retain Husqvarna’s focus on off-road bikes while using KTM’s international marketing” (via CycleWorld).
Today, we are happy to report that Pierer’s original goal continues in pursuit of the perfect bike equation – and for a naked model like Husqie’s Svartpilen, that equation includes the following objectives pinned to Husqie’s proverbial bulletin board:
- Refined power
- Lightweight components
- Sporty dynamics
- Exceptional build quality
All of the above perks are fantastic; still, we remain barred from the majority of the Svartpilen 801’s specifications.
Lucky for us, we have a slew of clever minds in our industry proper, one of whom has laid out the typical relation to KTM that is common for Svartpilens.
We can’t forget the KTM influence
Specs are said in the release to be “released on March 19, 2024,” but we have some excellent sleuthing from Bike EXIF’s Alfonso Paca showing further details on the 801’s character:
– Alfonso Paca, “IT’S OFFICIAL: THE 2024 HUSQVARNA SVARTPILEN 801 IS COMING.” March 5, 2024.
What does the press release say about the upcoming 2024 Svartpilen 801?
We’re given a few other hints about the Svartpilen 801’s personality in the release itself, of course.
According to the recent press release from Husqvarna (published to Cycle News), Husqvarna’s Svartpilen will be a 2024 model.
There is also mention of a 399lb weight rating, as well as adjustable WP suspensionand rider aids that will include Easy Shift.
Bottom line, this bike will make a few waves, and we’ll be ready and waiting to ride each one.
Are you excited to try out Husqvarna’s biggest street bike when it debuts?