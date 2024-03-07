Husqvarna’s Biggest Street Bike is Almost Here

Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 anticipated for 2024 model year lineup

Big reveal is scheduled for March 19, along with further details on specs, etc

Build is expected to be a spin off of KTM’s 790 Duke

The debut of Husqvarna’s biggest scrambler is right around the corner.

If you recall, Pierer Mobility’s intentions with Husqvarna were recorded as far back as 2013, when Pierer acquired Husqvarna from BMW’s brief tinkering.

The acquisition, at the time, allowed Pierer Power to voice their plans for the new subsidiary—mainly that the idea was to “retain Husqvarna’s focus on off-road bikes while using KTM’s international marketing” (via CycleWorld).

Today, we are happy to report that Pierer’s original goal continues in pursuit of the perfect bike equation – and for a naked model like Husqie’s Svartpilen, that equation includes the following objectives pinned to Husqie’s proverbial bulletin board:

Refined power

Lightweight components

Sporty dynamics

Exceptional build quality

All of the above perks are fantastic; still, we remain barred from the majority of the Svartpilen 801’s specifications.

Lucky for us, we have a slew of clever minds in our industry proper, one of whom has laid out the typical relation to KTM that is common for Svartpilens.

Husqvarna’s up-and-coming 2024 Svartpilen 801. Media provided by Husqvarna.

We can’t forget the KTM influence

Specs are said in the release to be “released on March 19, 2024,” but we have some excellent sleuthing from Bike EXIF’s Alfonso Paca showing further details on the 801’s character:

It’s safe to assume that, like the Svartpilens that came before it, the Svartpilen 801 is based on a KTM, since the two companies exist under the same umbrella. It’s standard operating procedure within the Svartpilen model range to add 11 to the model designation of the KTM that has donated its frame and engine; in this case, the KTM 790 Duke.” – Alfonso Paca, “IT’S OFFICIAL: THE 2024 HUSQVARNA SVARTPILEN 801 IS COMING.” March 5, 2024.

Husqvarna’s up-and-coming 2024 Svartpilen 801. Media provided by Husqvarna.

What does the press release say about the upcoming 2024 Svartpilen 801?

We’re given a few other hints about the Svartpilen 801’s personality in the release itself, of course.

According to the recent press release from Husqvarna (published to Cycle News), Husqvarna’s Svartpilen will be a 2024 model.

There is also mention of a 399lb weight rating, as well as adjustable WP suspensionand rider aids that will include Easy Shift.

Bottom line, this bike will make a few waves, and we’ll be ready and waiting to ride each one.

Husqvarna’s up-and-coming 2024 Svartpilen 801. Media provided by Husqvarna.

Are you excited to try out Husqvarna’s biggest street bike when it debuts?